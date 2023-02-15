Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Utilization of Electric Vehicles Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive wheel speed sensor market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.84% during 2022-2028.



An automotive wheel speed sensor (WSS), also known as a vehicle speed sensor (VSS), measures the speed of the wheels and the direction of rotation of cars. It provides input to different automotive systems, including the anti-lock brake system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC) using electrical signals. It is installed directly above the pulse wheel, which is connected to the wheel hub or the driveshaft. It helps ensure proper driving dynamics, lower fuel consumption, and reduce gas emissions. At present, the automotive WSS finds extensive applications in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) across the globe.



Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market Trends:



The increasing utilization of electric vehicles (EVs), in confluence with significant growth in the automotive sector, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising road traffic presents numerous challenges to the drivers, and consequently, there is a rise in the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that optimize safety on the road. Automotive WSS is used in ADAS systems, such as ABS, traction control systems (TCS), adaptive cruise control (ACC), and motor control units (MCU), to determine the wheel speed.

Besides this, the optimal interaction of these electronic systems ensures the fault-free function of the vehicle and improves traffic security. Apart from this, governing authorities of numerous countries are mandating the integration of ABS in automotive vehicles, which is facilitating the growth of the market. Other factors, such as the increasing sales of passenger cars around the world and rising improvements in the performance, materials, mechanics, engines and fuels, aerodynamics, and autonomous control in automotive vehicles, are projected to stimulate the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive wheel speed sensor market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on sensor type and vehicle type.



Breakup by Sensor Type:

Active

Passive

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive wheel speed sensor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive wheel speed sensor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sensor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive wheel speed sensor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market



6 Market Breakup by Sensor Type



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type



8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

FTE automotive GmbH (Valeo)

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Faurecia SE)

Hitachi Metals Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)

KA Sensors Ltd.

NTN-SNR Roulements S.A. (NTN Corporation)

Robert Bosch GmbH

TE Connectivity

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3htii-wheel?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets