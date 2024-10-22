Automotive Winches System (AWS) Market to Grow by USD 151 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Affordable, High-Quality Winches, AI Transforming Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Automotive Winches System (AWS) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 151 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period. Availability of affordable winches with good quality and quick installation is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of advanced winch system with remote control clutch system. However, legal ban on performance pickup trucks and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in cities poses a challenge - Key market players include Aeroklas Asia Pacific Group, American Wheel and Tire 2 Ltd., BHW Group Ltd., Dover Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Ironman 4X4 Pty Ltd., MacArtney AS, Mile Marker Industries, Naust Marine ehf., Pierce Arrow Inc., Ramsey Industries, Red Winches Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Smittybilt Inc., Stemmler Winches, Superwinch, T Max Products Pty Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Westin Automotive Inc., and Winches Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive winches system (AWS) market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Automotive Winches System (Aws) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 151 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and France Key companies profiled Aeroklas Asia Pacific Group, American Wheel and Tire 2 Ltd., BHW Group Ltd., Dover Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Ironman 4X4 Pty Ltd., MacArtney AS, Mile Marker Industries, Naust Marine ehf., Pierce Arrow Inc., Ramsey Industries, Red Winches Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Smittybilt Inc., Stemmler Winches, Superwinch, T Max Products Pty Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Westin Automotive Inc., and Winches Inc.

Market Driver

The Automotive Winch System (AWS) market has experienced significant advancements, with improvements in design, materials, and operation mechanisms. Initially, most winches were mechanical. Then, hydraulic and electro-hydraulic systems emerged. Now, electronically operated winches are gaining popularity in the trailer recovery system market. These winches feature high-performance motors that operate on the principle of opposite currents, spinning the magnet for efficient handling of high electrical charges. Advanced electric winch systems come with complex gear trains, similar to an automotive gear train, enabling them to perform effectively in heavy-duty towing applications. These winches consist of elliptical or planetary gear trains with successively smaller gear trains. Most systems have a 24V DC power supply, suitable for heavy-load conditions. These high-performance winches offer enhanced durability, faster line speed, and high water-wading capacity. Additionally, wireless remote-control clutches provide greater convenience, and multi-information remote controls offer feedback on battery level, motor temperature, and control settings. Convertible control packs allow for various mounting positions, driving the growth of the global AWS market.

The Automotive Winch System (AWS) market is thriving, with increasing demand for winches in large commercial trucks, passenger cars, SUVs, and trucks. Advanced operating mechanisms, such as cohesive solenoid designs and compact reels, are trending. Wire and spool options include heavy-duty cable and synthetic rope. Hand cranks and backup power systems are essential for towing mechanisms in long-distance transportation. Electric and hydraulic winches cater to various vehicle types. Drum, motor, gear train, cable, and remote controls are standard components. Automatic braking systems, load sensors, and wireless control systems are new additions. Synthetic ropes and steel cables are popular cable options. Road infrastructures drive the market's growth, making winches a must-have for heavy-duty applications.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Automotive Winch Systems (AWS) market growth is significantly influenced by the pickup trucks and SUVs segment, as these vehicles are the primary users of trailer recovery systems. Legal restrictions or norms on the use of off-road vehicles, such as performance pickup trucks and recreational vehicles including ATVs, can impact the global AWS market. For instance, cities like New York City in the US have banned the use of such vehicles due to safety concerns. The transportation department in North America has reported financial losses due to accidents involving all-terrain vehicles. Off-road vehicles pose risks to motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians, making city-related bans and limitations crucial for the AWS market. From a manufacturer's perspective, these regulations may challenge the growth of the global AWS market during the forecast period.

in the US have banned the use of such vehicles due to safety concerns. The transportation department in has reported financial losses due to accidents involving all-terrain vehicles. Off-road vehicles pose risks to motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians, making city-related bans and limitations crucial for the AWS market. From a manufacturer's perspective, these regulations may challenge the growth of the global AWS market during the forecast period. The Automotive Winches Systems (AWS) market caters to various vehicle types, including pickup trucks, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, mini trucks, and high-end automobiles. Two primary types of winches dominate the market: Electric Winches and Hydraulic Winches. Challenges include heavy-duty cable requirements, with options between steel cables and synthetic ropes. Drum size, motor power, and gear train efficiency are essential factors. Remote controls, automatic braking systems, and load sensors are desirable features. Eco-friendly materials, efficient power systems, and customizable designs are trending. Natural disasters and vehicle customization create demand. Precision, lightweight, strength, stability, and high performance are key selling points. Market growth is influenced by increasing purchase power, vehicular traffic, and traffic management. Space crunch and road infrastructure necessitate lightweight designs. Wireless control systems and high features are sought after. The AWS market serves automobile safety, towing, and transportation needs.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This automotive winches system (aws) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Electric winches

1.2 Hydraulic winches Vehicle Type 2.1 Passenger vehicle

2.2 Commercial vehicle Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Electric winches- The Automotive Winches System Market refers to the sales and production of winches used in automotive applications. These systems help vehicles recover from difficult situations, such as pulling them out of mud or water. Key players in this market include BorgWarner, Warn Industries, and Magneti Marelli. Market growth is driven by increasing sales of off-road vehicles and the need for safety and convenience features. Companies invest in research and development to improve winch technology and design, enhancing their product offerings and market position.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Automotive Winches System (AWS) market encompasses various types of winches used in automobiles, including Electric Winches and Hydraulic Winches. These winches are integral to automotive applications, providing assistance in various situations. The system comprises key components such as heavy-duty cables, drums, motors, gear trains, cable, remote controls, automatic braking systems, and synthetic or steel ropes. The AWS market caters to diverse vehicle types, including pickup trucks, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, mini trucks, and high-end automobiles. The market's growth is influenced by factors like automobile sales, vehicular traffic, traffic management, and automotive safety. In the context of large commercial trucks, passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, and other vehicle types, the AWS market plays a crucial role in ensuring safety and efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Winches System (AWS) market encompasses various types of winches, including Electric Winches and Hydraulic Winches, designed for automotive applications. These winches come with heavy-duty cables made of steel or synthetic ropes, drums, motors, gear trains, and cable. Advanced operating mechanisms include remote controls, automatic braking systems, wireless control systems, load sensors, and ecofriendly materials. Lightweight winch designs, efficient power systems, customizable winch systems, and natural disasters are key considerations. The market caters to various vehicle types, including pickup trucks, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, mini trucks, and high-end automobiles. Applications include automobile sales, vehicular traffic management, automobile safety, towing, transportation, handling, and long-distance transportation. Precision, light weight, strength, stability, high features, and high-performance cars are driving factors. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, and large commercial trucks. Advanced solenoid designs, compact reels, hand crank, backup power systems, and towing mechanisms are essential components.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Electric Winches



Hydraulic Winches

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle



Commercial Vehicle

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio