Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market size is set to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2024-2028, Window power sunshades maximize HVAC efficiency to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive window power sunshade market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20.36% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive window power sunshade market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Luxury passenger vehicle and Mid-size passenger vehicle), Product (Conventional sunshade and LCD sunshade), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., BOS GmbH and Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Eclipse SunShades, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products LLC, KK Motors Inc., MACAUTO INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd., and Webasto SE

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The automotive window power sunshade market experiences growth due to the integration of sensor-based systems in vehicles. These systems enhance comfort and improve driver control over in-vehicle functions. Notable automakers, such as Ford Motor Company, Honda Motors, and Toyota, offer sunshades that retract automatically when reverse gear is engaged, boosting rear visibility. This feature's adoption by key players fuels market expansion during the forecast period.

The Automotive Window Power Sunshade market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for comfort and convenience in vehicles. Providers of these sunshades use advanced technologies like vehicle detection and connectivity to offer features such as remote control and automatic activation. The use of materials like UV-blocking polymer and nanotechnology ensures effective sun protection and durability.

The market is also witnessing the trend of integrating these sunshades with entertainment systems and climate control features. Additionally, the growing popularity of electric and autonomous vehicles is driving the demand for sunshades with power sources that do not drain the battery. Overall, the Automotive Window Power Sunshade market is poised for continued growth with innovative offerings and consumer-centric features.

Market Challenges

The automotive window power sunshade market faces challenges related to functional safety due to the increasing use of electronic components such as controller units, switches, and motors. Malfunctions in these units can disrupt the entire system, leading to additional costs for OEMs in fault diagnosis. Reliability issues, particularly with motors and switches, may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Despite efforts to implement dual redundancy designs and fault tolerance, the complexity of the total architecture limits the full adoption of these techniques. Customers have reported issues with rear sunshades clicking when reaching the top or bottom due to faulty autosensing switches or switch detents.

The Automotive Window Power Sunshade market faces several challenges. These include the need for compatibility with various vehicle models and makes, as well as the requirement for effective sun protection in extreme temperatures. Additionally, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions poses a challenge for manufacturers.

Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies such as voice control and remote operation adds complexity to the design and production process. Lastly, ensuring durability and longevity of the sunshades is crucial to maintain customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Luxury passenger vehicle

1.2 Mid-size passenger vehicle Product 2.1 Conventional sunshade

2.2 LCD sunshade Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Luxury passenger vehicle- The Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for comfort and convenience in vehicles. These sunshades provide effective protection against harsh sunlight, enhancing the driving experience. Manufacturers are focusing on advanced technologies, such as electric and solar-powered sunshades, to cater to this demand. Additionally, the integration of these sunshades into vehicle designs is becoming a key selling point for automakers. Overall, the market is expected to continue expanding, driven by consumer preferences and technological innovations.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market encompasses advanced sunshade systems for Passenger Cars, including Conventional Sunshades and LCD Sunshades, in Luxury and Mid-size Passenger Vehicles from Developed Nations. These sunshades mitigate the effects of UV rays, ensuring Comfortable Car Interiors.

Improved Sunshade Materials, such as semi-rigid designs, enhance fuel economy by reducing the electrical system dependence. HVAC systems and Electronics and Technology integration are key features. OEM Collaboration is crucial for Luxurious vehicles providers to offer Sun shades for Side windows, catering to the demand for UV ray protection and enhanced comfort.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market refers to the industry that produces and supplies electrically operated sunshades for vehicles. These sunshades help in reducing the temperature inside the car by blocking sunlight and are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and effectiveness.

The market for automotive window power sunshades is driven by factors such as rising demand for comfort and luxury in vehicles, increasing awareness about the health risks associated with prolonged sun exposure, and the growing preference for electrically operated accessories.

The market is segmented based on vehicle type, technology, and geography. The technology segment includes manual and automatic sunshades, while the vehicle type segment includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The market for automotive window power sunshades is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

