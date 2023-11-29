Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., BOS GmbH and Co. KG and CIE Automotive SA, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive window power sunshade market is estimated to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.74%. The automotive window power sunshade market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive window power sunshade market are Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., BOS GmbH and Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Eclipse SunShades, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products LLC, KK Motors Inc., MACAUTO INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd., and Webasto SE. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive window power sunshades, including manual and electric sunshades, for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

BOS GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers automotive window power sunshades such as integrated front and rear window sunshades.

CIE Automotive SA - The company offers automotive window power sunshades such as lateral and rear panoramic sunshades, under the subsidiary, ACS Shanghai Co. Ltd.

For details on companies and their offerings

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing preference for personal transport among the US population results in the increasing adoption of technologies that offer comfort, thereby fuelling the market for automotive window power sunshades.

Impactful driver- Window power sunshades maximize HVAC efficiency

Window power sunshades maximize HVAC efficiency Key Trend - Automatic down retraction of sunshades on reverse gear engagement

- Automatic down retraction of sunshades on reverse gear engagement Major Challenges - Slowdown in automobile sales in developed countries

Market Segmentation

The luxury passenger vehicle segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Various automotive manufacturers initially launched their advanced innovative features in this segment and then eventually integrated them into the mid-size and entry-level passenger vehicle segments. Such strategies are fuelled by the low price sensitivity of the target customer base, which offers numerous opportunities for OEMs to experiment with new technologies without stressing their commercial viability.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

