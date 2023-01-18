Automotive Windshield Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 24.74 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 6.19% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automotive Windshield Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Automotive Windshield Market" By Glass Type (Laminated Glass and Tempered Glass), By Vehicle (Passenger cars, Light Commercial vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial vehicles (HCV)), By Application (Front Windshield and Rear Windshield), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Windshield Market size was valued at USD 15.26 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 24.74 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30500

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Windshield Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Windshield Market Overview

Glass is important to a car's ability to keep its occupants safe and secure. In addition to its conventional features, automotive glass can increase safety in a variety of other ways as well. The occupants of an automobile are shielded from various external factors such as dust, sunlight, wind, and pollution by a windshield made of shielding glass. It is a windscreen made of laminated glass containing aluminium oxide, magnesium oxide, and potassium oxide. The safety windshield also provides comfort by preserving the vehicle's interior temperature. With the most recent technological advancement, manufacturers are now able to use the windshield as a display, with all required information being displayed there.

The rise in vehicle production, sales, and vehicle parts is driving the global Automotive Windshield Market. The Automotive Windshield Market is directly related to global vehicle production, as every vehicle is claimed to be equipped with a windshield.

During the forecast period, the automotive windshield market is expected to be driven by rising vehicle production. Furthermore, aftermarket demand for automotive windshields is significant. The automotive windshield aftermarket is based on the breakage of the windshield due to improper maintenance, accidents, and so on. These factors are expected to help propel the global automotive windshield market forward.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Automotive Windshield Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Automotive Windshield Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, Sisecam Group, Central Glass, Xinyi Glass, Vitro, Dura Automotive, Shenzhen Benson Automobile, and Guardian Industries.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Windshield Market into Glass Type, Vehicle, Application, and Geography.

Automotive Windshield Market, by Glass Type

Laminated Glass



Tempered Glass

Automotive Windshield Market, by Vehicle

Passenger Car



Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)



Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Automotive Windshield Market, by Application

Front Windshield



Rear Windshield

Automotive Windshield Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market By Type (Conventional Sunshade and LCD Sunshade), By Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Geography, And Forecast

Automotive Window And Exterior Sealing Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)), By Component Type (Glass Run Channel Seals, Roof Ditch Molding Seals), By Geography, And Forecast

Automotive Windscreen Glazing Market By Product (Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass, Polycarbonate), By Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Geography, And Forecast

Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market By Product (Front Electrically Heated Windshield, Rear Electrically Heated Windshield), By Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Geography, And Forecast

Leading Automotive Glass Manufacturers improving the visuals of the automobile sector

Visualize Automotive Windshield Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research