Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Vehicle Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

The Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share is expected to increase by USD 23.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.18 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Sumitomo Corp., and Yazaki Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aptiv Plc

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Kyungshin Co. Ltd.

Lear Corp.

Leoni AG

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

Nexans SA

Sumitomo Corp.

Yazaki Corp.

The automotive wiring harness market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Driver:

Increasing penetration of automotive electronics:

In the last decade, the use of electronic components and software has increased in automobiles, which has driven the demand for automotive wiring harnesses. Automotive electronics have become an integral part of automobiles. This has been mainly due to technological innovations and developments in the automotive industry, especially in the last two decades. It is estimated that the cost of automotive electronics until 1990 was close to one-tenth of a total vehicle s cost; however, it is now about half of a total vehicle s cost. The extensive use of automotive electronics is primarily driven by the growing focus on fuel efficiency and the reduction of vehicular emissions, and the increasing demand for advanced safety systems. Today, automotive electronics serve as core components of various onboard systems in vehicles, which include sensors, ECUs, and wiring harnesses. This is evident from the increasing amount of wiring harnesses being used in modern automobiles.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Trend:

Advances in autonomous vehicles

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Chassis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Chassis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Chassis - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: HVAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle type

6.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Vehicle type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aptiv Plc

Exhibit 54: Aptiv Plc - Overview



Exhibit 55: Aptiv Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 56:Aptiv Plc - Key news



Exhibit 57: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Fujikura Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Fujikura Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Fujikura Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 61:Fujikura Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Fujikura Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Fujikura Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Kyungshin Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Kyungshin Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Kyungshin Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Kyungshin Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Lear Corp.

Exhibit 71: Lear Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Lear Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73:Lear Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 74: Lear Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Lear Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Leoni AG

Exhibit 76: Leoni AG - Overview



Exhibit 77: Leoni AG - Business segments



Exhibit 78:Leoni AG - Key news



Exhibit 79: Leoni AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Leoni AG - Segment focus

11.9 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Nexans SA

Exhibit 85: Nexans SA - Overview



Exhibit 86: Nexans SA - Business segments



Exhibit 87:Nexans SA - Key news



Exhibit 88: Nexans SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Nexans SA - Segment focus

11.11 Sumitomo Corp.

Exhibit 90: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 92:Sumitomo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Yazaki Corp.

Exhibit 95: Yazaki Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Yazaki Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 97: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

