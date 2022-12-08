Automotive wiring harness market size to grow by USD 12,286.48 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Dec 08, 2022, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global automotive wiring harness market as a part of the automotive components and accessories market, the parent market. The automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The global automotive wiring harness market size is estimated to increase by USD 12,286.48 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68%.
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Vendor landscape - The global automotive wiring harness market is fragmented. The prominent vendors operating in the market are involved in the development and manufacturing of wiring harnesses for automotive applications. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive wiring harnesses in the market are Aptiv, Assembly Solutions Ltd., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG, Cypress Holdings Ltd. dba Cypress Industries, Eugen Forschner GmbH, Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH & Co. KG, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kromberg & Schubert Automotive GmbH & Co. KG, and others.
Vendors in the market are offering wiring harnesses for different applications in automobiles. Some of the common areas of applications are chassis, engine, transmission, and braking systems. Prominent vendors are focusing on improving the reliability and lifecycle of wire harnesses due to stringent regulatory requirements. In addition to international vendors, the market has regional and local vendors as well, which cater to the requirements of regional or local customers.
- Aptiv: The company offers automotive wiring harnesses with robust and innovative connection systems that help in optimizing the cost and performance of the entire electrical system.
- Fujikura Co. Ltd.: The company offers automotive wiring harnesses for transmitting power and signals to electric equipment in vehicles.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.: The company offers automotive wiring harnesses for automobiles to bundle multiple electric wires together.
- Kromberg & Schubert Automotive GmbH & Co. KG: The company offers automotive wiring harness for motorbikes and utility vehicles.
Based on geography, the global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive wiring harness market.
- APAC will account for 54% of the global automotive wiring harness market growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace. In emerging markets such as India and Indonesia, M&HCV OEMs are equipping their vehicles with systems such as ABS, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors, HVAC systems, and auto-dimming mirrors. These factors are expected to increase the demand for wiring harnesses, which, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the market in the region.
Based on application, the global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into chassis, engine, HVAC, sensors, and body.
- The market share growth of the chassis segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as various applications of wiring harnesses in chassis and their control systems. Other factors fueling the segment's growth are the growing integration of automotive electronics in automotive chassis control systems and the growing demand for premium or luxury-segment vehicles.
- Leading driver - The increasing demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is driving the market growth. Automotive electronics have become an integral part of automobiles due to technological innovations and developments in the automotive industry. The growing focus on fuel efficiency, the reduction of vehicular emissions, and the increasing demand for advanced safety systems have increased the use of automotive electronics. Automotive electronics are core components of various onboard systems, such as sensors, ECUs, and wiring harnesses. These factors will contribute to the revenue generation of the market during the forecast period.
- Key trend - Advances in autonomous vehicles are a key trend in the market. R&D activities related to autonomous vehicles have grown significantly, and self-driving vehicles are expected to be commercially viable soon. Thus, developments in autonomous vehicles will enable the growth of the market. Autonomous vehicles require advanced wiring harnesses owing to the use of advanced electronics. Therefore, the growing developments in autonomous vehicles and the shift toward self-driving vehicles will support the market's growth during the forecast period.
- Major challenge - Declining sales of automobiles are challenging the market growth. This decline is attributed to several factors, such as trade tensions between the US and China. Inflation, supply chain issues, COVID-19 cases, and a shortage of semiconductor chips are also hindering the market's growth. In emerging markets such as India, poor consumer buying behavior and the growing popularity of car-sharing have hampered the sales of automobiles. Therefore, the decline in automobile sales will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this automotive wiring harness market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive wiring harness market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the automotive wiring harness market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the automotive wiring harness market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive wiring harness market vendors
- The automotive secondary wiring harness market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (sensors and HVAC) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- The automotive Ethernet market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.49 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (cameras and DASs, infotainment, diagnostics, and network backbone) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
|
Automotive Wiring Harness Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
178
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 -2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 12,286.48 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.8
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aptiv, Assembly Solutions Ltd., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG, Cypress Holdings Ltd. dba Cypress Industries, Eugen Forschner GmbH, Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH & Co. KG, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kromberg & Schubert Automotive GmbH & Co. KG, Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Precision Cable Assemblies LLC, Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Corp., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global automotive wiring harness market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive wiring harness market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Chassis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Chassis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chassis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Chassis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chassis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on HVAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on HVAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Body - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Body - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Body - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Body - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Body - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- 7.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Aptiv
- Exhibit 120: Aptiv - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Aptiv - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Aptiv - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Aptiv - Segment focus
- 12.4 Fujikura Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 134: Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.7 Lear Corp.
- Exhibit 137: Lear Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Lear Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Lear Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Lear Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Lear Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Leoni AG
- Exhibit 142: Leoni AG - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Leoni AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Leoni AG - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Leoni AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Leoni AG - Segment focus
- 12.9 Minda Corp. Ltd.
- Exhibit 147: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Nexans SA
- Exhibit 156: Nexans SA - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Nexans SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Nexans SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Nexans SA - Segment focus
- 12.12 Precision Cable Assemblies LLC
- Exhibit 160: Precision Cable Assemblies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Precision Cable Assemblies LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: Precision Cable Assemblies LLC - Key offerings
- 12.13 Prysmian Spa
- Exhibit 163: Prysmian Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Prysmian Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Prysmian Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Prysmian Spa - Segment focus
- 12.14 Sumitomo Corp.
- Exhibit 167: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Sumitomo Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 170: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 172: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 174: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Yazaki Corp.
- Exhibit 175: Yazaki Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Yazaki Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 177: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.17 YURA Corp.
- Exhibit 178: YURA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 179: YURA Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 180: YURA Corp. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Research methodology
- Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 186: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations
