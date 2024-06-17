Automotive Wrap Films Market size is set to grow by USD 10.13 billion from 2024-2028, Advertisements on automotive wrap films help capture audience attention to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive wrap films market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.13 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 21.84% during the forecast period. Advertisements on automotive wrap films help capture audience attention is driving market growth, with a trend towards automotive wrap films: a business advertising medium. However, automotive wrap films require regular maintenance poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., A.P.A. Spa, ACI Dynamix, ADS Window Films Ltd., Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Eastman Chemical Co., Exotic Vehicle Wraps, FILMTACK Pte. Ltd., FOLIATEC Bohm GmbH and Co. Vertriebs KG, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd., Global Pet Films Inc., HEXIS SAS, Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Rayno Window Film, and VViViD Vinyl Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive wrap films market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Light-duty vehicles, Medium-duty vehicles, and Heavy-duty vehicles), Type (Cast film and Calendered film), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled 3M Co., A.P.A. Spa, ACI Dynamix, ADS Window Films Ltd., Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Eastman Chemical Co., Exotic Vehicle Wraps, FILMTACK Pte. Ltd., FOLIATEC Bohm GmbH and Co. Vertriebs KG, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd., Global Pet Films Inc., HEXIS SAS, Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Rayno Window Film, and VViViD Vinyl Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Automotive wrap films offer businesses an effective advertising solution, reaching a broad audience through fleet vehicles. Compared to traditional marketing methods like billboards or print media, fleet advertising provides cost benefits and can generate sales more quickly. Additionally, automotive wraps significantly reduce marketing expenses and enhance a company's image and branding. These advantages are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive wrap films market during the forecast period.

The Automotive Wrap Films market is experiencing significant growth, with various players offering different types of films for vehicle customization. Color and paint protection are popular trends, with many businesses using regulated and electrocute-resistant films for enhanced safety. Safety is a key concern, with some companies focusing on self-healing and anti-graphing properties.

The use of films for advertising and branding is also increasing, with many businesses opting for custom designs and finishes. The market is diverse, with companies offering a range of finishes including matte, glossy, and metallic. The use of technology is also driving innovation, with some companies offering digital printing and customization options. Overall, the Automotive Wrap Films market is dynamic and evolving, with a focus on safety, customization, and technology.

Market Challenges

The automotive wrap film market faces challenges due to the need for regular maintenance to withstand environmental conditions. Lack of upkeep can lead to premature degradation, increasing costs with the requirement for additional cleaning products. Contaminants like bird droppings, dirt, and tree sap can damage the films. Ideal parking in shaded areas or garages is essential to minimize complexity and maintenance costs, potentially hindering market growth.

The Automotive Wrap Films market faces several challenges. Consumers seek high-quality films with long-lasting durability.

Regarding materials, consistency in color and texture is crucial. Regarding application, proper installation is essential to prevent air bubbles and wrinkles. Regarding sustainability, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly films. Regarding competition, pricing pressures and maintaining a competitive edge are ongoing challenges. Regarding technology, staying updated with the latest trends and innovations is necessary to meet evolving consumer demands.

Regarding logistics, ensuring timely delivery and efficient supply chain management is important. Regarding regulations, complying with local and international regulations is a significant challenge. Regarding research and development, investing in R&D to improve product offerings and meet emerging trends is essential.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Light-duty vehicles

1.2 Medium-duty vehicles

1.3 Heavy-duty vehicles Type 2.1 Cast film

2.2 Calendered film Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Light-duty vehicles- The Automotive Wrap Films Market caters to light-duty vehicles with a GVWR under 8,500 lbs, primarily used for small to medium business advertising. Wrap films offer mobility and affordability, with decals, partial, and full wraps showcasing logos and contact info. Compared to full-body paints, wrap films are easier to change and update. Market growth is fueled by rising passenger car sales, increasing disposable incomes, and car enthusiasts' demand for vehicle modifications.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Wrap Films Market encompasses a wide range of offerings, including vehicle paints with color option flexibility, paint makeovers through color wraps, and mobile marketing solutions. These films come in various colors such as matte black and matte orange, catering to both heavy vehicles and passenger cars. UV protection and heat reduction are essential features, ensuring consumer comfort and vehicle durability.

Safety and security are paramount considerations, with offerings such as nano-ceramic films, self-healing coatings, and smart films. The market serves luxury vehicles and commercial segments, including LCVs and HCVs, and extends to Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising applications. The MRFR Database provides comprehensive market intelligence on cast film, calendared films, and other automotive wrap film types.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Wrap Films market refers to the production and sale of protective and decorative films used for vehicle customization. These films offer benefits such as scratch protection, color change, and advertising opportunities. The market is driven by factors like increasing consumer preference for personalized vehicles and growing demand for fleet branding. The use of advanced technologies like cast vinyl, calendared vinyl, and perforated vinyl enhances the product's durability and versatility.

The market also caters to various applications, including full vehicle wraps, partial wraps, and custom graphics. Regions like North America and Europe dominate the market due to their high disposable income and advanced automotive industries. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand for vehicle customization and technological advancements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Light-duty Vehicles



Medium-duty Vehicles



Heavy-duty Vehicles

Type

Cast Film



Calendered Film

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio