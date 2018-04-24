automotiveMastermind Announces Promotion of Three Innovative Leaders

Lewis now leads a world-class partnership team supporting dealers, dealer groups and OEMs with multi-level training and support.

McKenzie oversees the development and execution of the organization's product strategy and initiatives. He is responsible for the teams focused on designing, positioning and delivering best-in-class products.

Rumteen assumes responsibility for expanding the group's presence in the automotive industry by adding new brands, dealer groups and individual retail stores to automotiveMastermind's dealer partner mix.

"Ronda, Scott and Napoleon are great examples of our core values and prove our commitment to developing team members to their fullest potential," said Marco Schnabl, CEO of automotiveMastermind. "Over the past year we've doubled our number of dealer partners and the size of our team; additionally, our acquisition by IHS Markit provides access to more insight about the industry. These facts, combined with our prioritization of internal promotions strengthens our team, allowing us to continually improve our customers' experiences."

automotiveMastermind has a proven track record of transforming the dealership experience for consumers and revolutionizing the way automotive dealerships and manufacturers find, engage and earn long-lasting customer relationships.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind, a business unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), is the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for the automotive industry. The company's cloud-based platform helps dealers precisely predict automobile-buying behavior and automates the creation of micro-targeted consumer communications, leading to proven higher sales and more consistent customer retention. Headquartered in New York City and San Francisco, automotiveMastermind currently works with close to 1,300 dealer partners. For more information, visit automotivemastermind.com or follow the company on Twitter @autoMastermind. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

