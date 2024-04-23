automotiveMastermind Enhances Mastermind's Connectivity Through Tekion Integration

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind, the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, will integrate its Mastermind technology with Tekion, innovator of the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail SaaS platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC).

This integration heightens the ability of Mastermind to predict in-market buying behavior and drive engagement by automatically sharing customer information from Tekion to Mastermind.

"Mastermind's latest integration syncs customer information from Tekion to unlock more powerful predictions and real-time insights that dealers can use to drive sales," said Aaron Baldwin, chief product officer at automotiveMastermind. "As we continue to integrate Mastermind with high-profile industry leaders like Tekion, we can offer even greater capabilities to our dealer partners, allowing them to harness the full power of its technology."

Through this partnership, dealers and their authorized business partners such as OEMs and agencies can access Mastermind and Tekion cloud data in real-time via Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) platform, enabling faster and easier data sharing and business critical workflows than ever before.

"For decades, dealers have not been able to leverage the full power of their own data because they simply couldn't access it easily or economically," said Amit Maheshwari, executive vice president of business development at Tekion. "Our partnership with automotiveMastermind enables dealers to access their own data from one system securely, so that they can work more efficiently while providing best-in-class experiences to their customers. This is another win in our quest in creating an open automotive retail ecosystem."

This new integration adds the following capabilities to the Mastermind platform:

Improved automatic data syncing: This feature syncs Dealer Management System (DMS) sales data, service appointments and inventory data together in one space to increase efficiency. It also improves retention by ensuring dealers can focus on tasks with a significant business impact rather than manually sending files.

Increased service-to-sales capabilities: This enables real-time service arrival notifications and appointment emails that inform dealers when a loyalty customer or a service-to-sales prospect is visiting the service drive.

Heightened data security: A secure API connection improves a dealer's ability to protect and store sensitive customer data shared between Mastermind and Automotive Retail Cloud.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, driving value through actionable intelligence and personalized experiences. The company's proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com .

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 2,500 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

