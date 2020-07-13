automotiveMastermind Hires & Promotes New Executives to Strengthen Leadership Team

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind®, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships and manufacturers, has hired two new executives and promoted one to add to its leadership team.

Charity Taylor joins the team as vice president of data analytics, and Matt Leone joins as chief operating officer leading the operations, finance and human resources teams. Mastermind has promoted Tomy Szczypiorski from national enterprise account director to vice president of national enterprise accounts. The addition and promotion of these seasoned professionals will play a vital role as the company continues to accelerate.

Taylor has been working in the automotive industry for over 20 years, beginning her career supporting a variety of departments at General Motors with her finance background. She then spent more than 12 years making data driven decisions at J.D. Power, helping the company provide real-time estimation of retail sales, incentive spending and transaction pricing. With her industry background, she will help the organization refine the use of third-party data to support product advancement and improve sales efficiency for Mastermind clients.

Prior to joining Mastermind, Leone was the chief operating officer for HotSchedules, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) providing HR services for the hospitality industry. His background in the SaaS industry will help Mastermind be more effective and efficient long-term, as well as support overall employee culture and growth.

Szczypiorski joined the company in 2018 as the director of strategic partnerships. Prior to Mastermind, he spent two years with the digital marketing solutions provider, Dealer.com. His automotive experience, along with owning his own business, gave him concrete sales and solutions acumen. In his new role as vice president of national enterprise accounts, he will oversee the enterprise account team, working to strengthen and broaden relationships with current and future dealer group partnerships.

The addition and promotion of these seasoned professionals will play a vital role as Mastermind continues to invest in the expansion of its product offering and team to provide increased value to dealer partners.

"The best data and the best people are Mastermind's most important assets," said Mastermind co-founder and CEO Marco Schnabl. "I look forward to collaborating with Matt and Charity to continue building a team of the industry's best so Mastermind remains a leader in providing behavior prediction technology and predictive marketing analytics to the automotive industry. Tomy has been a great member of our team for the past few years, and I'm confident he'll continue building on the value he's provided to our dealer partners in this new role."

