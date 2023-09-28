automotiveMastermind Introduces API for OEMs, Dealer Groups, Digital Retailers & CDPs

News provided by

automotiveMastermind

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

New API will standardize how aM's technology integrates with various industry partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has introduced an API that allows OEMs, dealer groups, digital retailers and customer data platforms (CDPs) to integrate with Mastermind, aM's automated sales and marketing platform.

The API will enable industry partners to directly access customer data and insights via Mastermind and use this data to create proactive and personalized marketing to enhance their customers' car-buying experience. The integration with Mastermind will also give industry partners a complete and incredibly accurate view of customers' needs, preferences and behaviors – ultimately increasing the chances of converting leads into sales.

"At automotiveMastermind, we're on a mission to enhance the way the automotive retail industry understands and interacts with car buyers," said Aaron Baldwin, chief product officer at automotiveMastermind. "To achieve this goal, we've been very intentional about introducing enhancements within Mastermind and creating a comprehensive network of integrations to help our partners align their tech stack, uncover new sales opportunities and create the best experience for customers. The Mastermind API is another step forward in delivering on our commitment to be the best data and technology partner to our customers."

The Mastermind API will also offer the following benefits to industry partners:  

  • Increased efficiency – better streamline operations and reduce the time and effort required to close a sale.
  • Increased ROI – improved return on investment of marketing efforts by using data to make informed decisions.
  • Better decision making – know which vehicles to stock, which marketing campaigns to run and how to allocate internal resources thanks to having a complete view of customers in market for a vehicle.

To learn more, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About automotiveMastermind 

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

SOURCE automotiveMastermind

