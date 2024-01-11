automotiveMastermind Introduces Electric Vehicle & Service-to-Sales Enhancements to its Mastermind Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, has announced significant enhancements to its proprietary Mastermind technology: EV Behavior Driver, Service Portfolio and Service Portfolio Insights.

Mastermind harnesses the power of predictive analytics to anticipate customer preferences, enabling dealers to redefine automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. Building on these capabilities, the new enhancements will help dealers greatly improve their service-to-sales process by giving them an in-depth view of their service drive and help them understand which customers are most likely to buy an EV.

"In the year ahead, finding ways to maximize sales opportunities through the service drive and knowing how to effectively sell electric vehicles to the right customers are going to be two huge areas of growth and opportunity for dealers," said automotiveMastermind Chief Product Officer Aaron Baldwin. "Our new EV and Service Portfolio Mastermind enhancements will help dealers draw success from these areas by providing them with the insights they need to offer the right opportunity to the right buyer, improving sales effectiveness, enhancing customer experiences and increasing overall profitability."

EV Behavior Driver

Mastermind's EV Behavior Driver gives dealers insight into who is likely to purchase an EV and the factors motivating them to do so. The enhancement comes at a critical time in the automotive retail industry as brands are producing more EVs than ever, while consumer demand isn't keeping pace. Dealers need to better understand the propensity of a customer to purchase an EV, including how to sell the vehicle and who to sell it to. Through multiple data points, Mastermind can now score potential customers on how likely they are to buy an EV and provide dealers with personalized talking points for those who may be interested in one. These talking points will help dealers confidently discuss EVs with customers to successfully move that inventory off their lot.

Service Portfolio & Service Portfolio Insights

With digital retailing becoming more prevalent among consumers and people holding onto their vehicles longer, in-person touchpoints with salespeople on the showroom floor may decrease. This trend makes identifying in-person sales opportunities in the service drive critically important.

Mastermind's service-to-sales enhancements will give dealers access to new views in their service drive and complement existing automated service-to-sales features with new visualizations so they can take a proactive approach to selling from the drive.

Service enhancements include:

Service Portfolio: A command center that provides a comprehensive view of dealers' service drives to find more service-to-sales opportunities. Dealers will find in-depth service and customer information in a centralized location so they can proactively identify, segment and prioritize service-to-sales leads. They can easily view upcoming and same-day appointments along with recently serviced customers to help them track individuals through their service experience. By combining that data with Mastermind's Behavior Prediction Score®, the Service Portfolio helps dealers prioritize the most important opportunities.

Service Portfolio Insights: A business intelligence report of dealers' service drives that will help them better understand their service drive, identify trends and make decisions to improve sales performance from the drive.

Visit automotiveMastermind at booth #2927W at NADA Show to learn more about these enhancements and the Mastermind technology.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, driving value through actionable intelligence and personalized experiences. The company's proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

