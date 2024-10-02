automotiveMastermind® Introduces its Enhanced Behavior Prediction Score® in a Customer Deal Sheet Redesigned to Improve Dealership Sales and Marketing Performance

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind, the trusted data and technology provider in the automotive industry, has unveiled new machine learning and predictive data algorithms in their Behavior Prediction Score (BPS) solution and redesigned the Customer Deal Sheet user interface for greater ease of use. Car dealers now have easy access to essential data and insights that empower their sales teams to create timely and effective sales outreach to prospects most likely to be in the market.

These updates strengthen how Mastermind calculates the BPS – considered the industry's gold standard in behavior prediction modeling – by providing deeper consumer insights based on extensive data modeling and advanced machine learning.

The enhanced BPS introduces three new scores to analyze each customer: an in-market status score, a vehicle details score, and a deal score. The new scores help dealers answer critical questions about their customers, increasing their chances of closing deals by identifying:

Which customers should be prioritized for outreach

What vehicle customers are most likely to buy

How they are likely to transact on specific deal types

Potential defection risks

To better deliver these insights, automotiveMastermind has redesigned the Customer Deal Sheet to organize these new scores, coupled with talk tracks, in an optimized workflow for sales communication. With access to this information, sales reps can prioritize customers ready to engage and identify those not yet in the market to buy a car.

"I love how automotiveMastermind makes my sales team more successful," said Lovelie Balmes, business development/internet director at Team Chevrolet. "The new Deal Sheet is so easy to use and packed with great customer insights. That's more time selling and less time training."

"Our goal with the Customer Deal Sheet is to provide dealers with everything they need in one place to understand each customer's buying position and effectively close sales," said Aaron Baldwin, chief product officer at automotiveMastermind. "I'm confident these enhanced insights will help dealers match the best vehicle and deal to each buyer and enhance their overall dealership experience."

The expanded BPS intelligence solution and Customer Deal Sheet are available at no additional cost to all Mastermind customers.

For more information, visit www.automotivemastermind.com/customer-deal-sheet.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, driving value through actionable intelligence and personalized experiences. The company's proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

SOURCE automotiveMastermind