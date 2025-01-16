automotiveMastermind introduces new Actionable Intelligence™ that provides dealers with real-time views of customers' dealership website shopping activity

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind, the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, now offers a real-time view of in-market customers' shopping activity on dealership websites in addition to enriching its Behavior Prediction Score (BPS), the industry gold standard in behavior prediction modeling.

Mastermind has long helped dealerships drive demand with its proactive approach to predicting when customers will purchase their next vehicle and understanding what is driving their decision. With this enhancement for new and existing clients, Mastermind drives Actionable Intelligence to dealership sales teams, allowing them to see exactly where customers are – both before and during their buying process – to drive demand and close more deals.

Mastermind tracks customer interaction using the search results page and vehicle detail page activity to gain insights on what vehicles customers are searching for and clicking to get more details. Mastermind also monitors other high value website engagements, such as credit applications, service scheduling, chat conversations and lead form submissions.

The functionality is available in Mastermind's Customer Deal Sheet and empowers dealership sales and marketing teams to create actionable, personalized outreach to customers.

"The ability to track customer website activity throughout the buying journey equips dealers with the Actionable Intelligence needed to effectively target customers and drive demand," said automotiveMastermind Chief Product Officer Aaron Baldwin. "Mastermind's new functionality builds upon our industry leading ability to predict customers who are about to be in market and adds the prescriptive ability for BPS to react to actual shopping behavior."

Now more than ever, dealers need insights into current and prospective customers' preferences as they look for a new vehicle. With web shopping data available in Mastermind, dealers can see exactly where consumers are in the buying process and what is driving their decisions.

automotiveMastermind will share more information about this new enhancement at NADA Show in New Orleans at booth #3535, January 24-26, 2025.

For more information, visit www.automotivemastermind.com/.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, driving value through Actionable Intelligence™ and personalized experiences. The organization's proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach, and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights.

automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

SOURCE automotiveMastermind