automotiveMastermind Introduces Showroom to Enhance Hyper-Personalized Consumer Experiences for Dealers

Showroom dynamically creates hyper-personalized offer websites for consumers.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind, the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, has introduced Showroom to its Mastermind technology. Showroom is designed to transform each customer touchpoint into a discovery opportunity for dealers and provide a more complete experience for shoppers who are ready to buy.

Showroom will enhance the customer journey, capturing customers' deal preferences and enhancing Mastermind's ability to personalize messages based on the insights gained from customers' research. Showroom is integrated into Mastermind's Predictive Marketing and can also be accessed directly from the Mastermind platform. Customers can tailor the deal they are offered based on their personal buying preferences and initiate the purchasing process via the dealer's preferred digital retailing partner before visiting a store.

"Dealers are increasingly viewing Internet leads and first-party data as an important aspect of their pipeline to drive demand and increase profitability," said Caroline Student, senior director of predictive marketing at automotiveMastermind. "Introducing Showroom continues to build on our commitment to equip dealers with the data and insights they need to connect with the right customers at the right time and with the most personalized messages to improve their operations and sell more cars."

Showroom will also offer dealers the ability to:

Increase engagement : Drive more opportunities to gather customer feedback and personalize outreach.

: Drive more opportunities to gather customer feedback and personalize outreach. Improve attribution : Gain deeper insights into how customers interact on the customized landing page and adjust their deal based on buying preferences.

: Gain deeper insights into how customers interact on the customized landing page and adjust their deal based on buying preferences. Enhance visibility of purchase intent : Determine high-quality leads that give dealers more confidence in prioritizing potential buyers.

: Determine high-quality leads that give dealers more confidence in prioritizing potential buyers. Deepen customer engagement throughout the purchase cycle: Have customers act on their Mastermind offer directly on the Showroom landing page thanks to integrations with digital retail providers (like CarNow).

Building a site like Showroom also helps Mastermind clearly display attribution to dealers leading to a clearer connection to Mastermind Predictive Marketing's impact on ROI.

This product release is a value-added feature for Mastermind customers. It builds upon the company's digital retail integrations with CarNow and Gubagoo to enhance customers' online shopping experience through first-party and third-party data connections in Mastermind.

automotiveMastermind will offer the new functionality to dealer partners currently using Mastermind.

To learn more, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, driving value through actionable intelligence and personalized experiences. The company's proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach, and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com .

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

