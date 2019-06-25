automotiveMastermind Successfully Achieves Excellence in Data Security and Confidentiality

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when data security is increasingly critical to customers, automotiveMastermind (Mastermind) is dedicated to having thorough data protection standards. As a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships and manufacturers, the company today announced it had successfully passed the SOC 2 Type II examination in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

This independent examination proves Mastermind's commitment to five major trust principles including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

"We manage a vast amount of data and with that comes a great responsibility to protect it," said Johannes Gnauck, Founder and Co-CEO of Mastermind. "Undergoing the SOC examination demonstrates our commitment to implementing best practices related to data security and provides assurance to Mastermind's dealer partners that the data they access on a daily basis has not been compromised."

SOC 2 signifies reporting on controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality or privacy. Mastermind's indicated principle for this examination was security, signifying the organization's systems are protected against unauthorized access, use, or modification and meet the commitments and system requirements.

The official SOC 2 Type II examination review period took place from August to October 2018 by Schellman & Company, LLC and was completed successfully.

