NEW ORLEANS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For drivers looking to repair car paint damage at home, aerosol touchup paint systems have become the go-to solution. No compressor. No spray gun. No expensive body shop visit. And best of all, no experience required.

AutomotiveTouchup.com has built its reputation on helping everyday vehicle owners achieve professional-looking results using easy-to-use aerosol products designed specifically for automotive finishes. But according to the company, one critical step can determine whether a repair looks factory-finished or falls short.

AutomotiveTouchup recommends shaking aerosol cans for at least 15 minutes after the mixing ball begins to move. Post this AutomotiveTouchup demonstrates how properly shaking your touchup paint directly impacts your car's paint repair. Their aerosol paint system delivers a wide, spray-gun style pattern that lays down smooth, even coverage when the can is properly shaken. The result is consistent spray, better control, accurate color, and a professional-quality repair.

Properly shaking the aerosol can.

Why Shaking the Aerosol Can Matters More Than Most Realize

Many users assume that once they hear the mixing ball inside the can moving, the paint is ready to spray. According to AutomotiveTouchup, that assumption leads to most DIY paint issues.

"Just hearing the mixing ball move isn't enough," said Anthony Caruso, at AutomotiveTouchup. "The materials inside the can have to be fully re-blended. If they're not, you're not spraying the product the way it was designed to perform."

Automotive paint is a carefully balanced mixture of pigments, resins, solvents, and performance additives that naturally separate over time.

"Heavier particles settle at the bottom of the can, which affect both coverage and color match if the paint isn't properly shaken," Caruso added.

That can lead to:

Color that looks slightly off

Uneven or transparent coverage

Blotchy or streaked finishes

Metallics and pearls that lose depth and consistency

Inconsistent spray patterns

Increased risk of nozzle clogging due to uneven paint thickness

Reduced adhesion and long-term durability

In short, the paint cannot perform as engineered.

What Proper Mixing Delivers

A thoroughly shaken can restores the paint to its intended balance and improves application.

Accurate color match based on the vehicle's paint code

Smooth, even coverage

A consistent, controllable spray pattern

Proper gloss and smooth finish

Even distribution of metallic and pearl particles

Strong adhesion and longer-lasting results

How Long to Shake the Can Before Spraying

AutomotiveTouchup recommends shaking each aerosol can vigorously for at least 15 minutes after the mixing ball begins to move. During use, the can should be shaken periodically to maintain consistency.

Making DIY Paint Repair Work the Way It Should

www.AutomotiveTouchup.com provides a practical alternative to traditional paint repair, but results come down to preparation. Properly shaking the can ensures the paint performs as designed, delivering the color match, spray pattern, and finish users expect.

SOURCE AutomotiveTouchup