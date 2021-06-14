AutomotiveTouchup.com Makes Do-It-Yourself Summer Vehicle Paint Touchups Easy

NEW ORLEANS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter and spring can be tough on a vehicle's finish, with small paint chips or scratches that can diminish an otherwise great appearance.

AutomotiveTouchup offers custom matched paint in pen, brush-in-bottle, aerosol spray or ready-to-spray in pints, quarts and gallons. AutomotiveTouchup is easy to apply, just lightly brush it on.

Taking care of those blemishes doesn't have to mean an expensive trip to the body shop or shopping at numerous stores to get the correct color paint and supplies to perform the repairs. You can do it yourself by going online to AutomotiveTouchup.com, where they offer custom-formulated, precisely-matched paint as well as all of the supporting materials to tackle the job — with everything arriving conveniently at your door in one box.

It's a straightforward, three-step process involving a sandable primer, basecoat color and a clearcoat.

Along with the paint and other materials, AutomotiveTouchup.com's website has an easy-to-use guide for determining your vehicle's color code, to make sure you get the exact match. You simply enter the year, manufacturer and make of vehicle and a list of paint colors for that particular vehicle pops up so you can make the right selection.

After that, you decide which form of paint is best for your repair: a pain pen, brush-in-bottle or aerosol spray. Paint pens or brush-in-bottle form are the most convenient way to make small chips, nicks and scratches disappear. For bumper scrapes and larger scratches when an entire body panel needs addressed, the aerosol spray is recommended. Larger repairs such as an entire hood or a total restoration would use AutomotiveTouchup's ready-to-spray products, available in pints, quarts or gallons.

The website also offers supporting materials such as filler, sandpaper, rubbing compound and more.

To optimize results, the company's website has a library of educational how-to videos that demonstrate techniques for a variety of different types of repairs. Customers can also call to speak with a customer service expert that can offer tips and guide them through the touch-up process.

"We make it simple for our customers to have the confidence to do their own paint repairs, with our online ordering that offers a perfect color match to paint that applies smoothly in pen, bottle, aerosol spray can or ready-to-spray, we can help with an affordable and virtually seamless fix," said Jeremy Thurnau, AutomotiveTouchup.com president. "Online ordering and direct shipping of AutomotiveTouchup's products provides a convenient way to get the highest quality paint products at the lowest cost possible."

For more information, visit AutomotiveTouchup.com or call: 1-888-710-5192.

About AutomotiveTouchup.com

Headquartered in New Orleans, AutomotiveTouchup is a division of Microfinish LLC, which produces coatings for vehicular and industrial equipment repair and refinishing in a state-of-the-art facility.

SOURCE AutomotiveTouchup.com