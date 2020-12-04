Automox Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Ensuring Secure Endpoint Management From the Cloud

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automox , the cloud-native endpoint hardening platform provider, today announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit of their organization. This third-party audit confirms Automox's commitment to cybersecurity best practices that keep its customers' data secure.

Schneider Downs & Co., Inc, a third-party independent CPA, provided an engagement report on November 19, 2020 that demonstrated satisfactory alignment with "Trust Services Principles" standards as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) after auditing Automox over the period of January 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020.

Automox Director of Information Security and Research, Chris Hass noted, "Moving at scale requires organizational alignment and commitment to industry best practices and standards. Automox is experiencing tremendous growth and while we strive for a robust security program, by obtaining SOC 2 Type 2 compliance today, our partners and customers alike are reassured of our continued commitment to secure not just their systems, but ours as well."

Automox previously received SOC 2 Type I certification in 2019, which demonstrated Automox aligned to Trust Services Principles on a point-in-time basis. SOC 2 Type 2 is a more involved process than Type 1 certification which is conducted over a six-month period at a minimum. Because the SOC 2 Type 2 certification is over an extended period of time, this certification provides a broader more accurate viewport invalidation of consistent cybersecurity processes and effective controls in safeguarding customer data. Automox CEO and Founder Jay Prassl noted, "Platform security is one of our core development principles here at Automox. Obtaining our SOC 2 Type 2 adds a layer of confidence for security teams and auditors in some of our largest customers around the world and proves our ability to proactively protect against internal cyber threats."

Automox helps organizations improve cyber resiliency through the foundational hardening of endpoints by automating critical cyber hygiene practices, such as software patches and updates, as well as enforcing security configurations and custom scripting across any endpoint environment. Built on an open, extensible architecture, Automox's cloud-native platform enables IT and security teams to reduce their exploitable attack surface by automatically eliminating the systemic exposures that adversaries leverage most.

About Automox

Automox is the cloud-native cyber hygiene platform that empowers organizations to reduce their exploitable attack surface by eliminating the vulnerabilities that adversaries target most. Delivered as a modern cloud service with cross-platform support, Automox improves cyber resiliency through foundational system hardening by automating the enforcement of critical patches, software updates, security configurations and custom scripting across diverse endpoint environments. Automox enables both IT and SecOps teams to better anticipate and respond to threats by dramatically reducing the time and effort it takes to harden their endpoints - whether they are on-prem, in the cloud or on the move.

