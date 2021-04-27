Automox Secures $110 Million in Series C Funding to Modernize IT Operations

BOULDER, Colo., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automox, the cloud-native endpoint management provider, today announced it has secured $110 million in Series C funding to accelerate its vision to modernize IT operations with a comprehensive, cloud-native platform. The round is led by Insight Partners, along with funds managed by Blackstone and existing investors Koch Disruptive Technologies and TechOperators. With this round, Automox's total funding now exceeds $152 million.

As Automox expands its proven endpoint management platform, CrowdStrike co-founder and former CTO, Dmitri Alperovitch – a member of the Automox Board of Directors since May 2020 – has been appointed Chair of the Board. Alperovitch's unique insight and experience in endpoint management and cybersecurity platforms will help Automox achieve its vision of bringing modern IT operations to the enterprise.

Today's IT organizations are being asked to deliver more strategic outcomes to their business. However, the on-premises, legacy tools of the past are ill-equipped to meet the needs of today's dynamic and distributed environments. Automox delivers a cloud-native IT operations platform that offers the visibility, automation, and control IT teams need to effortlessly advance operations at scale, streamline IT workflows, and minimize risk and exposure. With real-time visibility and the efficiency of automation, IT operations teams can now easily keep pace with their infrastructure and shift towards delivering greater strategic value and security outcomes for their business.

"It's a real competitive advantage in today's market when a company's IT team is able to become a true strategic partner to the business," said Michael Triplett, managing director at Insight Partners. "Automox is taking this challenge head on with a first-of-its-kind solution that reimagines traditional solutions and is building them for the future of IT operations."

"We had looked at a lot of platforms on the market and were very impressed by what Automox is doing and the impact that it can have on Blackstone and companies around the world," said John Stecher, senior managing director and chief technology officer at Blackstone. "The Automox approach is radically different from others in this space. As a practitioner, I know that IT operations teams don't need another tool to manage and maintain, they need a consolidated, single view into their infrastructure and the ability to act quickly and decisively."

"Enabling our customer's journey to the IT Operations Cloud began with simplifying endpoint management and tackling the huge issues of software deployment, managing patches and updates, and managing configuration settings," said Jay Prassl, CEO of Automox. "This new funding will accelerate our ability to deliver greater breadth of capabilities in the platform as we continue to help enterprise customers shift away from a disparate collection of on-premises management tools, towards managing their entire infrastructure from the IT Operations Cloud."

Automox continues to grow at an accelerated pace with around 2,000 customers across 30 countries – a 200+ percent increase since June 2019. The new funding will be used to expand the enterprise functionality of Automox's platform and build out its sales go-to-market function. The company also expects to add over 100 new roles over the course of the calendar year.

