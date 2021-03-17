Automox Welcomes Jeff St. Clair as Chief Revenue Officer

BOULDER, Colo., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automox , the cloud-native endpoint management platform provider, today announced the appointment of Jeff St. Clair as chief revenue officer. St. Clair brings 20 years experience as a proven sales leader in IT and cybersecurity with a focus on building successful teams and developing and executing cross-functional go-to-market strategies. In this role, St. Clair will be responsible for the company's global sales and pathways strategy, building on five consecutive quarters of rapid growth and expanding the company's base of more than 1,900 customers across 30 countries.

"Jeff joins us at a critical stage of our growth and his proven experience in leading and scaling successful sales organizations will be incredibly valuable to the team," said Jay Prassl, founder and CEO of Automox. "More organizations are realizing that legacy IT tools no longer meet their business needs and are holding them back in today's dynamic and decentralized environment – especially with remote work prevailing for many. Jeff will help us capitalize on this opportunity and take the lead in modernizing IT operations so they can deliver more strategic value through a simpler, automated approach."

"Cybersecurity and IT operations are ripe for innovation and Automox is leading the way with a highly agile and user-friendly platform that brings together deep automation with the only cloud-native architecture in the market," said St. Clair. "My goal is to continue to drive Automox's vision of simplifying the work of IT operators, lead the sales expansion into new markets, and unlock transformative business opportunities. I'm excited to be part of this fast-growing team."

St. Clair joins Automox directly from Palo Alto Networks where he rapidly grew revenue from the Prisma Cloud offering as vice president of sales. Prior to that, Jeff held sales leadership positions at Evident.io, NetApp, EMC, and Apple, among others.

About Automox

Automox is the cloud-native cyber hygiene platform that empowers organizations to reduce their exploitable attack surface by eliminating the vulnerabilities that adversaries target most. Delivered as a modern cloud service with cross-platform support, Automox improves cyber resiliency through foundational system hardening by automating the enforcement of critical patches, software updates, security configurations, and custom scripting across diverse endpoint environments. Automox enables both IT and SecOps teams to better anticipate and respond to threats by dramatically reducing the time and effort it takes to harden their endpoints – whether they are on-prem, in the cloud, or on the move.

