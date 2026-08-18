Automus Announces FAiSAccelerate

CENTURY CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automus Consulting, Inc., a leading Oracle Cloud specializing in Oracle Cloud Applications implementations and AI driven solutions, announced the launch of FAiSAccelerate, a comprehensive AI powered delivery model. By combining Automus's proprietary delivery expertise with AI capabilities, FAiSAccelerate is designed to reduce implementation timelines and costs by approximately 30%.

Building on the foundation of the existing FAiS AI portfolio, FAiSAccelerate targets the most persistent sources of delay and cost overruns in Oracle Cloud migrations, and leverages AI to automat and streamline them: manual documentation, configuration, integration development, data conversion, UI build, and reporting.

"A 24-month implementation is rarely 24 months of high-value work—it is months of consultants rewriting the same documents, translating configuration workbooks field by field, hand-coding integrations, and resolving defects over days instead of hours," said Faisal Siddiqui, CTO of Automus Consulting. "FAiSAccelerate changes that equation. We have productized years of delivery experience into an intelligent, connected system that automates the bulk of the build phase, so clients can focus on business outcomes rather than technical scaffolding."

Five Automation Capabilities. One Connected System.

FAiSAccelerate orchestrates five tightly integrated automation capabilities that span the full implementation lifecycle:

Document Automation

FAiSAccelerate generates Functional Design Documents, Technical Design Documents, configuration workbooks, and status reports automatically, eliminating the need to start every engagement from a blank page.

Oracle Configuration

An intelligent agent reads the approved configuration workbook and executes approximately 70% of the configuration directly in Oracle —dramatically reducing the manual effort of translating workbooks into the system, one module at a time.

Data Conversion

Leveraging FAiSConvert together with advanced AI, FAiSAccelerate maps, documents, and executes data conversion end to end. There are no manual handoffs between extraction, transformation, cleansing, loading, and reconciliation.

OIC Integration Authoring & Self-Healing

AI generates Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC) flows directly from approved TDDs. FAiSConnect then tests the flows and applies self-healing capabilities during the build, resolving many defects without the traditional multi-day developer handoff cycle.

UI and Report Generation

From requirements, AI generates Redwood and Visual Builder Cloud Service (VBCS) components, as well as OTBI and BI Publisher reports—further compressing the build phase and reducing custom development effort.

Measurable Impact on Timelines and Cost

The FAiSAccelerate solution is targeting to reduce time and cost by 30% while improving the quality of the outcomes, as teams can focus on the critical tasks vs. manual low value added activities.

Automus continues to pioneer AI innovations tailored to Oracle Cloud, combining decades of ERP delivery expertise with cutting-edge agentic technology. FAiSAccelerate represents the company's most ambitious step yet toward eliminating the traditional cost and time barriers of enterprise cloud transformation.

For more information about FAiSAccelerate and the full FAiS AI product portfolio, visit https://automus.com or contact Automus Consulting directly.

About Automus Consulting, Inc.

Automus Consulting is an Oracle Cloud partner delivering transformative ERP, AI, and integration solutions. With a proven track record in Oracle implementations and first-to-market AI tools, Automus helps organizations accelerate cloud adoption and maximize ROI.

SOURCE Automus Consulting, Inc.