Automus FAiS AI adds FAiS Convert and FAiS Connect to portfolio

CENTURY CITY, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automus Consulting, Inc., a leading Oracle Cloud partner specializing in ERP implementations and AI-driven solutions, today announced the evolution and expansion of its FAiS AI brand. This includes rebranding and enhancing two flagship tools: FAiS Connect (formerly Automus Integration Hub) and FAiS Convert (formerly Automus Conversion Engine).

Building on Automus's deep expertise in Oracle Cloud Applications and artificial intelligence, the company has embedded advanced agentic AI capabilities across the FAiS portfolio. This aggressive roadmap targets the most persistent pain points in Oracle Cloud migrations—reducing cost, risk, and effort for clients through intelligent automation.

"Having supported hundreds of Oracle Cloud implementations, we've pinpointed the recurring challenges that derail timelines and budgets," said Faisal Siddiqui, CTO of Automus Consulting. "The FAiS brand was created precisely to deliver AI-powered tools that address these issues head-on, empowering clients to focus on business value rather than technical hurdles."

FAiS Convert – Agentic Data Migration Traditional data conversion often burdens clients with 80% of the effort, straining resources and jeopardizing project success. FAiS Convert revolutionizes this process with AI-driven agentic capabilities:

Simplified Extraction : Reduces client effort to a straightforward data export.

: Reduces client effort to a straightforward data export. Automated Transformation : Eliminates the need for client-side transformation entirely.

: Eliminates the need for client-side transformation entirely. Intelligent Cleansing : Upcoming AI Lens feature highlights data issues proactively, allowing clients to focus on remediation rather than discovery.

: Upcoming AI Lens feature highlights data issues proactively, allowing clients to focus on remediation rather than discovery. Pre-Validated Loading : Enables trial uploads to catch errors before final migration to Oracle Cloud.

: Enables trial uploads to catch errors before final migration to Oracle Cloud. Streamlined Reconciliation: Intuitive dashboards provide clear visibility into data alignment, replacing manual report sifting.

By dramatically shortening and de-risking the conversion phase—a frequent high-risk area in legacy-to-cloud migrations—FAiS Convert delivers faster, more reliable outcomes.

FAiS Connect – Agentic Enterprise Integration FAiS Connect provides real-time visibility and control over integration landscapes via a centralized dashboard. Key features include:

Comprehensive Dashboard : Monitors integration success/failure with alerts and notifications.

: Monitors integration success/failure with alerts and notifications. Root-Cause Analysis : Instantly identifies failure reasons, bypassing log diving for faster remediation.

: Instantly identifies failure reasons, bypassing log diving for faster remediation. One-Click Reprocessing : Resolves issues directly from the dashboard.

: Resolves issues directly from the dashboard. Upcoming AI Enhancements: Automated code review to diagnose errors, followed by agentic auto-correction, testing, and reprocessing—often with zero human intervention. Additionally Agentic performance and stress testing functionality will fill a critical gap in testing that most customers face.

These capabilities shift IT teams from reactive firefighting to proactive, value-adding work, transforming how organizations manage integrations.

Automus continues to pioneer AI innovations tailored to Oracle Cloud, combining decades of ERP expertise with cutting-edge technology to drive client success in cloud migrations and beyond.

For more information about FAiS AI products and services, visit https://automus.com or contact Automus Consulting directly.

About Automus Consulting, Inc. Automus Consulting is an Oracle Cloud partner delivering transformative ERP, AI, and integration solutions. With a proven track record in Oracle implementations and first-to-market AI tools, Automus helps organizations accelerate cloud adoption and maximize ROI.

SOURCE Automus Consulting, Inc.