AUTOMUS CONSULTING Adds to Leadership Team!

CENTURY CITY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automus Consulting, Inc. is excited to announce the addition of Magdalena Krol, Executive Vice President Organizational Change Management to the leadership team.

Magdalena has over 15 years leading and implementing technology projects across various industries (travel, banking, manufacturing, and non-profits) and managing change resulting from technology implementations (ERP – Oracle, SAP, Workday, ITSM, HRS, Smartsheet), innovation programs and software development. Formerly based in New York, Magdalena is partnered with senior management and technology professionals across industries from around the globe. As the VP of Program Management at Citigroup in New York, Magdalena spearheaded the delivery of a multi-national program of anti-money laundering (AML) software in compliance with new federal regulations. At AARP, Magdalena led an innovation program and innovations champions network across 50 state offices and set up operations of the AARP Innovation Lab at the Washington DC headquarters.

Magdalena shared "I'm super excited to join the dynamic and fast-growing Automus team. Since I started working with Automus, I have been impressed with the high caliber and strategic approach of its management and with deep experience, knowledge, and high quality of work delivered by its team members. I look forward to growing Automus's OCM practice."

"Magda's approach and beliefs align with Automus's core values. The belief that Organizational Change Management should focus on human factors – how people perceive the change and how it can be approached to make it less frightening to the average employee. Partnering with client's HR and key stakeholders, developing a group of change champions, as well as building a robust change management and training plan are some of the key success factors in our OCM approach," said David Binkley CEO.

Founded in 2022, Automus is led by a seasoned executive team with deep experience implementing Oracle SaaS, Automus looks to drive innovation and automation within the Oracle SaaS ERP/SCM/EPM/HCM applications space. Headquartered in Century City, CA. Automus will be servicing clients nationwide with its consultants from both its US and India locations.

For more information, visit the Automus website: https://automus.com

