AUTOMUS CONSULTING FaiSclose LAUNCH!

CENTURY CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automus Consulting, Inc. is proud to announce the first of its kind AI based product to augment and automate subledger close processes in Oracle Cloud ERP applications. The name of the product is FaiSclose.

FaiSclose is an Artificial Intelligence based solution that automatically brings forward key items to be reviewed during the close process. FaiSclose can be interacted with via a chatbot AskFaiS, an OCI Gen AI Agent, for easy user adoption and simplicity of user interface. With the built-in anomaly detection and contextual insights, users can automate key close process steps. FaiSclose is designed to work in conjunction with Oracle Fusion Financials as well as the Consolidation and Close applications to enhance the automation and insight into the close process.

"Industry wide, the close process continues to be very manual with the finance team searching for information and lacking the detail in the close plan. FaiSclose changes all of that with a detailed close plan and an interactive chatbot to guide the team through the close in a faster and more predictable process." David Binkley, CEO

The above dashboards show the close status of different subledgers by ledger, and key close metrics by subledgers, such as Fixed Assets. On the right-hand side there is the AskFais chatbot that users can interact with to get information they need quickly without constantly navigating through different screens and reports. In addition, users can launch key close processes and inquire on results. This is a paradigm shift in how the finance team would typically manage through the close process day to day.

AskFaiS will be launched by Jan 2025 , and will have the ability to answer key questions for Accounts Payables, Receivables, Fixed Assets, and Cash Management

FaiSclose for Accounts Payables, Receivables, Fixed Assets, and Cash Management will be launched by July 2025

Fusion Projects related functionality will be added to both products by September 2025

Automus Consulting Inc.

Founded in 2022, Automus is led by a seasoned executive team with deep experience implementing Oracle SaaS, Automus looks to drive innovation and automation within the Oracle SaaS ERP/SCM/EPM/HCM applications space. Headquartered in Century City, CA. Automus will be servicing clients across North America and Europe with its consultants from our US, UK and India locations.

For more information, visit the Automus website: https://automus.com

SOURCE Automus Consulting, Inc.