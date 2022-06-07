Auton Clocks New Connected Car Achievements with ATSC 3.0 Standard, a Reliable and Robust Distribution Pipe to Vehicles, at Motown 3.0 Test Track

Transformative advances in core TV broadcast technologies made possible by ATSC 3.0 can deliver infotainment and IP data services to an infinite number of vehicles simultaneously, as well as to the displays and devices in them—whether on-the-go or in the garage

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcasters transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, today announced new field test data with Auton performed at the "Motown 3.0 Open Test Track" in Detroit, Mich., that demonstrated how robust the transport layer and software applications of the ATSC 3.0 "NEXTGEN TV" standard are in non-real time data delivery of streaming video and secure broadband files to vehicles. These results, coupled with the previous physical layer testing programs conducted by both Pearl TV and Auton of ATSC 3.0 in mobile environments, further demonstrates the standard's relevance in providing an alternative and viable wireless distribution pipe to vehicles.

"The Motown Test Track continues to be a lead research and development environment for service providers, like Auton, automakers, OEM vendors, media distributors, and internet service providers of all types to convene and foster new application development," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "The innovation from the broadcast industry behind the NEXTGEN TV standard is unbound and is reflective of its commitment to enabling a national wireless data distribution fabric for the automotive industry, which it needs to deliver mobile video, audio and digital content to the on-the-move public."

As the automotive industry faces a rapidly increasing demand for wireless connectivity to the growing market for connected and autonomous vehicles, it will require a digital operating environment with ubiquitous access to the internet, cloud and meta content. As 5G and other technologies gradually emerge, ATSC 3.0 uniquely offers a one-to-many delivery option, with a robust, fully scalable platform at a lower cost than other solutions.

The testing was performed in concert with the E. W. Scripps Company's ATSC 3.0 Lighthouse station WMYD powered by the Triveni Digital Broadcast Chain. This collaboration proved the ability of the standard to deliver files in a wide range of urban, suburban and exurban environments, underscoring the diverse range of mobile use cases possible with broadcast internet.

"Auton continues to lead the way in developing an ATSC 3.0 mobility platform that is effective, secure and more cost-effective for delivery of essential software updates and infotainment to the connected and autonomous vehicle market," stated Robert Foster, CEO of Auton. "By pioneering the use of NEXTGEN TV technology, we're able to satisfy the growing demands of the automotive industry with the ultimate integration that will enhance access to mobile broadband services for consumers, enterprises, fleets and public transportation and personal portable devices."

"Our Broadcast Chain provides many tools for optimizing data delivery from the physical layer via integrated FEC and ModCod settings through application layer mechanisms such as statistical multiplexing or opportunistic data insertion," commented Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "These tools can be applied together or separately on each of the data services according to the business needs and use cases."

NEXTGEN TV at ATSC NEXTGEN Broadcast Conference

NEXTGEN TV will be on display at the conference, showcasing its latest platform innovations, including RUN3TV. Auton and Triveni Digital will be demonstrating their solutions. Media and analysts interested in experiencing NEXTGEN TV or speaking with Pearl TV, Auton or Triveni Digital may contact [email protected] to reserve a briefing.

About Pearl TV

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

About Auton

Auton is an entirely new approach to mobile broadband services. High-definition entertainment is cached on a nearly unlimited basis or delivered live for a fraction of the cost of traditional LTE cellular, and with a viewing quality comparable to watching TV in the living room. The Auton service is ubiquitous, global and continuous – the very definition of "connected car." In addition to ultra-low cost, Auton's unique approach to data encryption provides the auto manufacturers with "military grade" security for delivery of critical vehicle software updates, saving car owners and manufacturers the expense of multiple trips to the dealership for software updates.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital is a leading provider of program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance solutions for broadcasters and service providers. Renowned for their ease of use and innovative features, Triveni Digital's solutions enable customers to deliver enhanced programs and services to television viewers. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. As a leader in ATSC 3.0 solutions, a key contributor to standards development, and active participant in next-generation ATSC trials and deployments, Triveni Digital is leading the charge to a new, exciting broadcast television future. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

