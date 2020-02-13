AutoNation and Automatic Labs, a SiriusXM Company, to Expand Coverage of Connected Car Program to Additional Stores and Customers

The AutoNation Connected Car Program is powered by Automatic's in-vehicle adapter and app, and was initially launched at five AutoNation USA stores in April 2019. Customers who take advantage of the program have access to important safety services such as Crash Alert and timely vehicle health notifications in vehicles without built-in connectivity, when choosing AutoNation to purchase their vehicles. Since launch, 97% of customers who activated at point-of-sale remain engaged with Automatic month over month. In turn, AutoNation has benefitted from higher retention of customers' vehicle maintenance and service business.

Automatic's Dealer Insights platform and customized analytics deliver daily reports to AutoNation, including information such as lists of customers with active recalls, engine light check alerts, service recommendations, and various data points about the health and performance of customer vehicles. AutoNation uses this valuable information to send targeted communications to its customers specific to their vehicles' service and maintenance needs.

"Following the successful launch of the AutoNation Connected Car Program, we are excited to expand the program in additional markets across the country. Our customers have recognized and appreciated the value of Automatic, and now we will be delivering that value to many more customers," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at AutoNation.

"This expansion of the AutoNation Connected Car Program powered by Automatic reflects its success at the AutoNation USA dealerships and the positive response from customers who appreciate the value of Automatic's connectivity features," said Joe Verbrugge, Executive Vice President and Division President, Connected Vehicle for SiriusXM. "This service establishes a strong and lasting connection between dealers and their customers long after the sale. We are very excited to continue building on the program's success with AutoNation."

Automatic Labs will be demonstrating its Dealer Insights platform at NADA 2020 and will be located with SiriusXM at Booth #2562 in the Central Hall. Parties interested in meeting at NADA should contact Radhika Giri, VP and GM, Product, Sales & Marketing for Automatic, at radhika.giri@siriusxm.com .

All Automatic subscriptions, including trial subscriptions, are governed by the terms of the Automatic Customer Agreement. Consumers can access the Automatic Customer Agreement at https://automatic.com/legal#customer . Please see the Customer Agreement for complete terms and how to cancel.

About Automatic

Automatic Labs Inc., a SiriusXM company, brings the power of connectivity to most vehicles model year 1996 or later. By pairing Automatic's app with an in-car adapter, drivers are able to enhance their driving experience with a host of connected services. Automatic helps customers drive safer and smarter with applications that diagnose engine trouble, detect accidents, send emergency responses when needed, and save money. Developers can use the Automatic platform to build services and applications that use driving data with interoperable access to cars on the road. Automatic is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.automatic.com and www.linkedin.com/company/automatic-labs .

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

About AutoNation, Inc.





AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of December 31, 2019, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $22 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOCherylMiller, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Kevin Bruns

SiriusXM

Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

Marc Cannon

AutoNation

CannonM@AutoNation.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

