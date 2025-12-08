AutoNation and Florida Panthers Deliver Hope to Pediatric Cancer Patients at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

18-year-old oncology patient attends Panthers game on Saturday for unique VIP experience

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Panthers and AutoNation pulled off a give-and-go of their own to create a special game-day experience for 18-year-old TaKobe, an oncology patient at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (JDCH), as part of DRV PNK, AutoNation's year-round, company-wide commitment to drive out cancer.

(Photo Credit: Florida Panthers Hockey Club) At a recent Florida Panthers game, AutoNation hosted 18-year-old oncology patient TaKobe Holmes (seated, left) and his family for the ultimate game-day experience, including a visit with AJ Greer (right).

TaKobe has been bravely fighting a rare and aggressive tumor and has undergone surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments. At the recent Florida Panthers game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, TaKobe and his family were treated to the ultimate game-day experience, including Amerant Vault seats and a "fanboni" ride.

"At AutoNation, our Associates are united by a shared commitment to create a future free from cancer," said Lisa Ryans, AutoNation Vice President of Corporate Communications. "We're proud to partner with the Florida Panthers to bring hope and comfort to children and families at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Moments like this reflect the personal impact of our companywide commitment to drive out cancer."

AJ Greer and AutoNation Associates surprised TaKobe with the VIP Panthers Experience during a recent visit with pediatric patients at JDCH, where Greer and the AutoNation team delivered Totes for Hope bags filled with filled with plush toys, coloring books, and blankets to pediatric oncology patients.

"We're here to support these kids, spend some time with them, really lighten up their day and just get to know them and put a smile on their faces," said Greer. "We get to spend time with them, lift their spirits, and help them forget what they're going through, even for a little while. That's the least we can do."

The game-day experience and hospital visit are part of DRV PNK, which supports efforts to eliminate all cancers through prevention, education, research, treatment, and survivorship programs. To date, AutoNation has raised and donated over $45 million to fight cancer.

"Corporate philanthropy plays a vital role in strengthening our community," said Kelley Morris, President of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation. "When partners like AutoNation and the Florida Panthers step forward, they bring hope and comfort to the families we serve."

DRV PNK is AutoNation's largest community investment and the cornerstone of its philanthropic impact, helping fund groundbreaking research, essential patient programs, and community outreach initiatives. Learn more at www.autonation.com/our-purpose/drive-pink.

