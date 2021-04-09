AutoNation and Inter Miami CF Partner to Drive Out Cancer

In addition, the partnership includes extensive TV and digital exposure, with the entitlement of the Inter Miami Digital Live Stream via their Inter Miami App and the Inter Miami Spanish language streaming show. Aside from Spanish being one of the top 2 languages for its fans across social media during Inter Miami's inaugural season, more than 60% of website traffic came from Latino dominant cities across the U.S. Also, 34% of Inter Miami's registered mobile app users identified themselves as being of Hispanic/Latino descent.

As a part of the multiplatform media campaign, AutoNation will become the sponsor of the "Saves" feature during Inter Miami matches. For every Inter Miami goalkeeper save, AutoNation and Inter Miami will donate up to $100,000 towards cancer research annually.

"DRV PNK Stadium is about driving awareness of a proven mission that has raised over $26 Million in the fight against cancer. Our partnership with Inter Miami, one of the most dynamic soccer clubs, will help fund research. It allows for our collective support of organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Cleveland Clinic, and Moffitt Cancer Center at the national and local levels," said Marc Cannon, AutoNation's EVP and Chief Customer Experience Officer.

"Inter Miami is a purpose-driven organization, and we take great pride in partnering with AutoNation, #154 on the Fortune 500 and a South Florida-based company that is positively impacting our community through a creative national campaign. It's important as a sports club to take our time to partner with the right brands who not only represent our values but also help us use our platforms and reach to amplify good causes," added Inter Miami Managing Owner, Jorge Mas.

Every October, Associates from more than 300 AutoNation locations unite on DRV PNK Across America Day to deliver thousands of comfort bags to patients battling cancer at treatment facilities. This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in conjunction with DRV PNK Across America Day, AutoNation will be the presenting sponsor at an Inter Miami home match. AutoNation and Inter Miami invite fans in attendance to support the cause and their home team by wearing pink.

Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in Major League Soccer. The team made its debut in March 2020 and became only the seventh expansion team in MLS history to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which is inclusive of the 18,000-capacity DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields the USL League One team Fort Lauderdale CF and a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19 as part of the MLS NEXT program.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of December 31, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 315 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

