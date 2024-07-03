AutoNation and U.S. Army Announce Partnership to Create Job Opportunities for Soldiers Through PaYS Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for skilled workers continues to rise, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), a provider of personalized transportation services, has announced a new strategic partnership with the U.S. Army through the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program to provide soldiers with career pathways in the automotive industry following their military service.

Christian Treiber, President, After-Sales at AutoNation; COL Mike Norton, Miami Recruiting Battalion Commander; Lisa Esparza, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at AutoNation.

Representatives of both organizations, including Lisa Esparza, Chief Human Resource Officer at AutoNation; Christian Trieber, After-Sales President at AutoNation; and Colonel Michael D. Norton, Miami Recruiting Battalion Commander, recently came together during a signing ceremony to celebrate the new and impactful collaboration and to highlight opportunities for veterans. Associates from both organizations, including AutoNation veterans, were also in attendance.

The Army's PaYS program guarantees soldiers five job interviews from a network of distinguished companies like AutoNation after they have completed their service. This allows America's soldiers to simultaneously serve their country and prepare for their future.

"Military service prepares individuals for the workforce in unique and valuable ways, providing skills and experiences which are transferrable and highly valued by our organization," said Lisa Esparza, Chief Human Resource Officer at AutoNation. "AutoNation Associates share the same ambition and determination to be the best each and every day. From retail sales and service technicians to corporate positions, AutoNation offers veterans significant opportunities for career growth and skills training from coast to coast."

AutoNation currently employs more than 1,000 veterans in positions including technicians, general managers, and other leadership roles across the organization. The company is dedicated to training and employing a diverse pool of Associates, reflecting its belief that diversity and inclusion drive innovation and success. Through its partnership with the U.S. Army PaYS Program, AutoNation is committed to providing veterans with opportunities to build rewarding careers.

"We would like to extend a heartfelt welcome to AutoNation as a new PaYS partner. The US Army is a reliable recruitment source for businesses with an endless pool of qualified talent, and we're pleased that AutoNation is committed to helping soldiers find employment after military service," said Antonio Johnson, PaYS Program Manager.

The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross-section of private industry, academia, and state and local public institutes. Since PaYS began in 2000, more than 1,300 employers have partnered with the program.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, offering innovative products, exceptional services, and comprehensive solutions, empowering our customers to make the best decisions for their needs. With a network of dealerships nationwide strengthened by a recognized brand, we offer a wide variety of new and used vehicles, customer financing, parts, and provide expert maintenance and repair services. Through DRV PNK, we have raised over $40 million for cancer-related causes, demonstrating our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our Associates, Customers, and the communities we serve.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About PaYS.

The Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. The Program provides America's Soldiers with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future. PaYS Partners guarantee Soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army. This unique Program is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and reconnect America with its Army.

