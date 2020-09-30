AutoNation Announces $25 Million Raised for Cancer Research & Treatment through DRV PNK Initiative

Since launching Drive Pink in 2015, AutoNation has directed its philanthropic efforts towards driving out cancer. This year alone, funds raised through DRV PNK are being invested in seven major research projects through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation . According to Mrya Biblowit, BCRF President and CEO, "AutoNation has played a valuable role in enabling BCRF to be at the vanguard of every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship."

"Every October, we celebrate all that we have accomplished through DRV PNK" said Mike Jackson, AutoNation's Chairman and CEO. "This year, we've taken our mission to new levels, thanks to the incredible support of our Customers, our Associates and our partners."

AutoNation sponsored NTT INDYCAR® SERIES drivers, Jack Harvey, Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti have also joined in the efforts to raise awareness for breast cancer by sporting pink liveries in the INDYCAR HARVEST GP Race 2 on Saturday, October 3. They may be competitors on the track, but off the track they are united in their commitment to help drive out cancer.

AutoNation Associates from coast to coast are busy preparing for the Company's annual DRV PNK Across America Day by selecting local cancer treatment facilities to receive care bags for patients battling cancer. Because the celebration is virtual this year, bags and frontline caregiver appreciation treats will be shipped directly to the treatment centers on behalf of the stores.

"Each year our Associates look forward to delivering thousands of comfort bags to patients battling the disease," said Mike Jackson, "This year's deliveries may not be in-person, but the compassion, dedication and enthusiasm have not waned at all."

For longtime AutoNation Associate and breast cancer survivor, Lisa Logan, DRV PNK is personal. "Sadly, just about everyone has been touched by cancer. I am so proud to work for a company that not only supported me throughout my journey, but that also supports such an important cause."

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its Drive Pink initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

