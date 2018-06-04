AutoNation Announces $250,000 Donation to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund

AutoNation associates across the country responded to a request from Mike Jackson, the Company's Chairman, CEO and President, to support the South Florida high school. Mike Jackson also serves on the steering committee overseeing the allocation of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund. Contributions by associates were matched by the company.

Mike Jackson said, "I was deeply touched by the response of our associates from coast to coast to the horrific events of February 14. Thirteen AutoNation locations, including our headquarters are in Broward County. Parkland is home to many of our associates and their children, who attend MSD. The outpouring of support from our associates from all over the country, shows this tragedy has hit home for all of us."

In solidarity with the victims and their families, AutoNation has partnered with Rick Case Automotive Group, to garner additional support for the MSD Victim's fund from fellow members of the Florida Automotive Dealers Association. Rita Case, Rick Case Automotive Group's Chief Operating Officer commented, "Mike Jackson and I may be competitors in business but right now we've put our business concerns aside and have united to help our devastated community heal from this tragedy."

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund has collected more than $8 million and will continue to receive donations through June 30, 2018.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, through its bold leadership, innovation and its comprehensive brand extensions, is transforming the automotive industry. As of March 31, 2018, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 11 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its Drive Pink initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit investors.autonation.com, www.autonation.com, www.autonationdrive.com, www.twitter.com/autonation, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, www.facebook.com/autonation, and www.facebook.com/CEOMikeJackson, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

