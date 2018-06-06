AutoNation Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Multi-Platinum Pop Artist Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer teamed up with AutoNation and its Drive Pink initiative to drive out cancer because raising awareness and early detection is important to the pop artist after losing his mother, Kathy Grammer, to breast cancer. Andy is a known philanthropist who first showed support for Drive Pink by performing at the 2017 AutoNation Cure Bowl Tailgate Party and Concert at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. The net proceeds from the Cure Bowl benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The partnership began in May with the use of Andy's smash hit, "Give Love," in the AutoNation Drive Pink media campaign. The multi-channel campaign, which will be in excess of $25 million, will run across all media; TV, radio, print, online, in-store, direct mail and social media, beginning with the Indy 500 on May 27 and will hit full stride in October as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The National TV buy will include both NCAA and NFL football along with an extensive prime time schedule.

Andy Grammer is all about inspiring and empowering the world by communicating his truths through his music. The first male pop star in a decade since John Mayer to reach the Top 10 at Adult Pop Radio on his first two singles, Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of anthemic pop hits, six of which are certified gold or better. His debut album featured the platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up" and "Fine By Me." Andy's second album, Magazines or Novels, featured the triple platinum worldwide hit "Honey, I'm Good," which was one of the best-selling songs of 2015, and the certified gold anthem "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)." Andy's third full length album, The Good Parts, was released December 1, 2017. The record includes his global smash hit "Fresh Eyes," which has become a global streaming phenomenon with over 300 million total streams, as well as his current hit single "Smoke Clears."

This partnership will also include a coast to coast concert tour in select AutoNation markets across the country. Five dollars of every ticket sold at an AutoNation sponsored concert, will be donated directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Andy Grammer said, "I am happy to once again join AutoNation in the fight against cancer. I believe Drive Pink and Give Love are a perfect fit. Both were created to give love, hope and support."

"Andy Grammer is an extraordinarily talented artist. We are excited about the collaboration and partnership with Andy and our joint commitment to drive out cancer," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of AutoNation.

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, through its bold leadership, innovation and its comprehensive brand extensions, is transforming the automotive industry. As of March 31, 2018, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 11 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its Drive Pink initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

