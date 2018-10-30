AutoNation Announces New Partnership with AAA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, today announced a new partnership with AAA, one of the nation's largest membership organizations. AutoNation is AAA's first national Approved Auto Repair (AAR) program partner, with over 220 facilities now approved under the program.

Being AAR certified signals to consumers that AutoNation facilities meet the highest of professional standards. Facilities in the AAR program have undergone rigorous qualifications in customer satisfaction, technician training and community reputation.

"Partnering with AutoNation allows AAA to confidently expand the number of Approved Auto Repair facilities, ensuring all drivers have access to a trusted repair shop," said Margaret Pittelkow, Vice President, AAA Automotive. Pittelkow further stated, "The AAA stamp of approval indicates that the work will be done right, for a fair price, while delivering a great customer experience."

"AutoNation provides AAA members greater access to trusted repair facilities in their local markets. AutoNation exemplifies the traits that AAA members expect, having provided a peerless experience to over 40 million service customers," said Scott Arnold, Executive Vice President, Customer Care and Brand Extensions of AutoNation.

Arnold went on to say, "AAA members enjoy additional benefits such as priority service, 24-month/24,000-mile warranty, and discounts on repair costs."

