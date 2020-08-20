AutoNation Celebrates Victories Over Cancer with Major New DRV PNK Campaign

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, announced today the launch of a new, profoundly emotional Drive Pink (DRV PNK) omni-channel media campaign to celebrate the victories that so many have had in their fight against cancer. The first ad in the campaign will debut during the national telecast of the 104th Indianapolis 500 on NBC, August 23, 2020.

The campaign's :30 and :60 spots showcase cancer patients' triumphs through their own video clips, moving montages of patients receiving the life-affirming news that today they are cancer free, celebrating their final chemotherapy treatments and joining together with family and friends to tell the world that cancer can be beaten. These are our neighbors, our siblings, our parents and our children, all sharing their stories about resilience and encouraging others to never give up.

Throughout each ad, the theme of never giving up is reinforced through the use of the smash hit "Don't Give Up On Me" by multi-platinum pop artist Andy Grammer.

"There is nothing more stirring than seeing real, everyday people announce to the world that they are cancer-free, and there's nothing more inspirational for those struggling with cancer right now than to recognize that it's a fight that can be won," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation. "What better avenue to kickstart this new campaign than the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing,' the Indy 500!"

The campaign was created by Fort Lauderdale's Zimmerman Advertising, AutoNation's long-standing agency. It is scheduled to run across TV, digital and social media platforms beginning with the Indy 500 broadcast and continuing through the end of the year. Ads will appear during MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA and NFL sports programming along with extensive placement during prime time on major networks, including CNBC and Fox Business. Airing will coincide with AutoNation's FAST START sales event TV commercials (airing coast to coast), featuring 2016 Indianapolis 500 Champion, Alexander Rossi, who joins AutoNation's DRV PNK initiative as an ambassador. In addition, Rossi will star and narrate a multi-channel social media campaign to raise awareness and funds to continue AutoNation's fight against cancer.

In an additional sports related DRV PNK effort, AutoNation has announced a partnership with the Miami Marlins to "Strike Out Cancer!" During the 2020 season, whenever a Marlins pitcher strikes out an opposing batter, the Marlins will donate $50 to the DRV PNK initiative.

DRV PNK is AutoNation's hallmark philanthropic initiative, a company-wide effort that focuses on charitable giving and volunteerism to raise awareness, generate resources, and build support for diverse groups impacted by cancer. AutoNation is committed to Drive Out Cancer as we race to over $25 Million donated to cancer treatment and research.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised nearly $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

