AutoNation Launches Special Partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer has launched a special partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi at all eight local Corpus Christi stores. It is all part of AutoNation's Drive Pink (DRV PNK) initiative, which partners with local and national charities to raise money for cancer research, treatment, and other services.

With a donation program in place at all point of purchase terminals, Customers can make donations to the charity by adding an amount to their credit card, 100% of the donation goes directly to the charity. In light of the pandemic, Ronald McDonald House has had to suspend or modify many of its scheduled fundraising efforts, according to David Wickwar, Sales Associate at AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi, who is spearheading the effort. "We're a very close-knit community and have supported many local charities such as, Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital with our Saltwater Fishing Tournament and our Toy Drive Across America. When we learned about the needs at Ronald McDonald House to help fund programs that keep families together when children are undergoing serious medical treatment, we immediately sprang into action to help," said David.

"AutoNation Corpus Christi has been supporting our families and mission for many years by providing warm meals, and the always popular magical holiday celebrations, complete with toys, community mascots, crafts, and entertainment," said Michelle Horine, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi. "We are truly grateful to be chosen to benefit from AutoNation's point-of-purchase fundraiser this year, when we need it most."

AutoNation Market President Jeff Amidon is proud of the leadership role that AutoNation plays in the local community. "DRV PNK is a very important part of our culture," he said. "Customers and Associates have united for a common cause – to help drive towards a world without cancer."

AutoNation is racing towards $25 million raised through DRV PNK! Visit any local AutoNation store to make a donation and pick up a free pink license plate frame to raise awareness.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised nearly $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its Drive Pink initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

