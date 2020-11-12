AutoNation Partners with Tyler Robinson Foundation and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation to bring Joy to Families Touched by Cancer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that it is launching the inaugural "Twelve Cars of Christmas" DRV PNK Holiday Parade to provide a memorable holiday to families with children who are battling cancer and other serious illnesses. The event is in partnership with Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF), the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Imagine Dragons dedicated to supporting children battling childhood cancer, and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation which offers 40+ services to diagnosed children and their families.

AutoNation has a long track record of supporting communities, most notably through its DRV PNK Mission which has raised almost $26 Million to help drive out cancer.

According to Louise Evans, General Manager of VW AutoNation in Las Vegas, "When a child is diagnosed with cancer, the whole family is affected. Holding a pink parade is the perfect way to deliver joy to families in a safe way. Each of the 12 vehicles in the parade will have something special for each of the families."

AutoNation's Las Vegas Market President Matt Brown added, "We challenged all our local stores to join in and they jumped at the opportunity. Starting on November 9, each AutoNation store will display their decorated parade vehicle. We invite the public to stop by any of our stores to check out the display and drop off unwrapped toys."

According to Kim Gradisher, Executive Director of Tyler Robinson Foundation, "This holiday season, there are more families facing hardships than ever before. We are so grateful to outstanding community partners like AutoNation who are giving so much to bring joy and smiles to our families."

Drop off an unwrapped toy or gift card at any AutoNation store in Las Vegas from November 9 through December 22.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com , investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson , and www.twitter.com/AutoNation , where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com , AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation:

Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 1993, which offers over 40 programs and services including a variety of educational services, financial support and counseling for critically ill children and their families living in Southern Nevada. The foundation's mission is to work side by side with the medical community to provide social, emotional, educational, financial and psychological support services and programs to families of ALL children diagnosed with a life threatening or critical illness such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, sickle cell, renal disorders, blood and immunologic diseases as well as to adults touched by cancer. In 2011, NVCCF incorporated The Caring Place into its programming which provides emotional, financial, and healing arts therapies for adults diagnosed with cancer. Contact the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation at 702.735.8434 or visit them at www.nvccf.org.

