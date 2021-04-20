AutoNation Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.85, and All-Time Record Quarter Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.79

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today reported first quarter 2021 net income from continuing operations of $240 million, or $2.85 per share. First quarter 2021 GAAP results included a gain related to the sale of our remaining equity investment in Vroom of $6 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share. First quarter 2020 net loss from continuing operations was $232 million, or $2.58 per share. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded non-cash goodwill, franchise rights, and other impairment charges totaling $315 million after-tax, or $3.49 per share. These non-cash charges were primarily the result of COVID-19 related impacts to the business and market valuation. First quarter 2021 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was an all-time record $2.79, an increase of 207% compared to the first quarter 2020 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.91. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

Operational Summary

First quarter 2021 Operational Summary:

New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales – Same-store new vehicle unit sales increased 22% compared to the prior year and increased 12% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Same-store new vehicle unit sales increased 22% compared to the prior year and increased 12% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales – Same-store used vehicle unit sales increased 28% compared to the prior year and increased 20% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Same-store used vehicle unit sales increased 28% compared to the prior year and increased 20% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Revenue – Same-store revenue was $5.9 billion , an increase of 27% compared to the year-ago period.

– Same-store revenue was , an increase of 27% compared to the year-ago period. Gross Profit - Same-store gross profit totaled $1.0 billion , an increase of 27% compared to the year-ago period.

- Same-store gross profit totaled , an increase of 27% compared to the year-ago period. New Vehicle Gross Profit - Same-store new vehicle gross profit per vehicle retailed was $2,739 , up $1,041 or 61% compared to the year-ago period.

- Same-store new vehicle gross profit per vehicle retailed was , up or 61% compared to the year-ago period. Used Vehicle Gross Profit - Same-store used vehicle gross profit per vehicle retailed was $1,744 , up $255 or 17% compared to the year-ago period.

- Same-store used vehicle gross profit per vehicle retailed was , up or 17% compared to the year-ago period. Customer Financial Services Gross Profit - Same-store Customer Financial Services gross profit per vehicle retailed was a record $2,218 , up $128 or 6% compared to the year-ago period.

- Same-store Customer Financial Services gross profit per vehicle retailed was a record , up or 6% compared to the year-ago period. SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit –SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 62.7%, an improvement of 1,120 basis points compared to the prior year.

Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)



Q1 2021 Q1 2020 YoY

Revenue $ 5,903.8 $ 4,667.0 27%

Gross Profit $ 1,032.8 $ 813.2 27%

Operating Income (Loss) $ 336.9 $ (219.3) NM

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 239.5 $ (232.2) NM

Diluted EPS (Loss per share) from Continuing Operations $ 2.85 $ (2.58) NM











Same-store Revenue $ 5,903.7 $ 4,644.5 27%

Same-store Gross Profit $ 1,032.9 $ 810.5 27%











Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)



Q1 2021 Q1 2020 YoY

Adjusted Operating Income $ 336.9 $ 164.9 104%

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 233.8 $ 82.4 184%

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations $ 2.79 $ 0.91 207%



Capital Allocation

AutoNation remains on track to open 5 new AutoNation USA stores in 2021 and 12 additional new stores in 2022. We are excited to announce our store in San Antonio, TX, which represents a new market for the Company, will be opening by the end of the second quarter. AutoNation is targeting to have over 130 AutoNation USA stores in operation from coast-to-coast by the end of 2026. The AutoNation USA stores will continue to leverage the AutoNation brand, scale, and proven Customer-centric processes to capture a larger share of the used vehicle market.

AutoNation today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire 11 stores and 1 collision center operating in Hilton Head and Columbia, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, from Peacock Automotive Group, representing approximately $380 million in annual revenue. The completion of this acquisition will increase AutoNation's footprint from coast-to-coast with over 325 locations. This transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions, including manufacturer approval, and is expected to close in the Summer. AutoNation targets selling 1 million combined new and pre-owned vehicles annually, through organic growth, expansion of AutoNation USA, and future acquisitions.

During the first quarter of 2021, AutoNation repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $306 million. AutoNation has approximately $892 million remaining Board authorization for share repurchase. As of April 16, 2021, AutoNation had approximately 80 million shares outstanding.

Liquidity and Leverage

As of March 31, 2021, AutoNation had $2.1 billion of liquidity, including $350 million in cash and approximately $1.8 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 1.3x at quarter-end, or 1.1x net of cash and used floorplan availability. AutoNation had approximately $1.8 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding as of March 31, 2021.

Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the first quarter 2021 were as follows:

First Quarter 2021 Segment Results

Domestic - Domestic segment income (2) was $119 million compared to year-ago segment income of $54 million , an increase of 119%.

- Domestic segment income was compared to year-ago segment income of , an increase of 119%. Import - Import segment income (2) was $126 million compared to year-ago segment income of $66 million , an increase of 91%.

- Import segment income was compared to year-ago segment income of , an increase of 91%. Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $159 million compared to year-ago segment income of $80 million , an increase of 98%.

(1) AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and FCA US; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Nissan, and Hyundai; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Jaguar Land Rover, and Audi.



(2) Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020











Revenue:









New vehicle $ 2,982.3 $ 2,281.9

Used vehicle

1,749.1

1,248.7

Parts and service

851.0

876.3

Finance and insurance, net

313.0

235.8

Other

8.4

24.3 Total revenue

5,903.8

4,667.0











Cost of sales:









New vehicle

2,792.3

2,185.5

Used vehicle

1,608.9

1,157.7

Parts and service

462.0

487.5

Other

7.8

23.1 Total cost of sales

4,871.0

3,853.8











Gross profit

1,032.8

813.2











Selling, general, and administrative expenses

647.9

600.7 Depreciation and amortization

47.9

48.1 Goodwill impairment

-

318.3 Franchise rights impairment

-

57.5 Other expense, net(1)

0.1

7.9











Operating income (loss)

336.9

(219.3)











Non-operating income (expense) items:









Floorplan interest expense

(9.4)

(25.5)

Other interest expense

(21.2)

(23.5)

Other income (loss), net(2)

11.0

(2.9)











Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

317.3

(271.2)











Income tax provision (benefit)

77.8

(39.0)











Net income (loss) from continuing operations

239.5

(232.2)











Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(0.1)

(0.1)























Net income (loss) $ 239.4 $ (232.3)























Diluted earnings (loss) per share(3):









Continuing operations $ 2.85 $ (2.58)

Discontinued operations $ - $ -













Net income (loss) $ 2.85 $ (2.58)























Weighted average common shares outstanding

83.9

90.0











Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end

80.5

87.2











(1) Prior period is primarily comprised of asset impairment charges. (2) Current period includes gain on minority equity investment.







(3) Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31,







2021

2020

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

















New vehicle $ 2,982.3 $ 2,281.9 $ 700.4

30.7



Retail used vehicle

1,644.1

1,162.0

482.1

41.5



Wholesale

105.0

86.7

18.3

21.1

Used vehicle

1,749.1

1,248.7

500.4

40.1

Finance and insurance, net

313.0

235.8

77.2

32.7



Total variable operations

5,044.4

3,766.4

1,278.0

33.9

Parts and service

851.0

876.3

(25.3)

(2.9)

Other

8.4

24.3

(15.9)



Total revenue $ 5,903.8 $ 4,667.0 $ 1,236.8

26.5











































Gross profit:

















New vehicle $ 190.0 $ 96.4 $ 93.6

97.1



Retail used vehicle

125.2

83.5

41.7

49.9



Wholesale

15.0

7.5

7.5





Used vehicle

140.2

91.0

49.2

54.1

Finance and insurance

313.0

235.8

77.2

32.7



Total variable operations

643.2

423.2

220.0

52.0

Parts and service

389.0

388.8

0.2

0.1

Other

0.6

1.2

(0.6)



Total gross profit

1,032.8

813.2

219.6

27.0





















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

647.9

600.7

(47.2)

(7.9)





















Depreciation and amortization

47.9

48.1

0.2



Goodwill impairment

-

318.3

318.3



Franchise rights impairment

-

57.5

57.5



Other expense, net

0.1

7.9

7.8



Operating income (loss)

336.9

(219.3)

556.2

NM





















Non-operating income (expense) items:

















Floorplan interest expense

(9.4)

(25.5)

16.1





Other interest expense

(21.2)

(23.5)

2.3





Other income, net

11.0

(2.9)

13.9



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 317.3 $ (271.2) $ 588.5

NM





















Retail vehicle unit sales:

















New

69,361

56,739

12,622

22.2

Used

71,780

56,149

15,631

27.8







141,141

112,888

28,253

25.0





















Revenue per vehicle retailed:

















New $ 42,997 $ 40,217 $ 2,780

6.9

Used $ 22,905 $ 20,695 $ 2,210

10.7





















Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

















New $ 2,739 $ 1,699 $ 1,040

61.2

Used $ 1,744 $ 1,487 $ 257

17.3

Finance and insurance $ 2,218 $ 2,089 $ 129

6.2

Total variable operations(1) $ 4,451 $ 3,682 $ 769

20.9















































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended March 31,















2021 (%)

2020 (%)





























Revenue mix percentages:

















New vehicle

50.5

48.9









Used vehicle

29.6

26.8









Parts and service

14.4

18.8









Finance and insurance, net

5.3

5.1









Other

0.2

0.4















100.0

100.0





























Gross profit mix percentages:

















New vehicle

18.4

11.9









Used vehicle

13.6

11.2









Parts and service

37.7

47.8









Finance and insurance

30.3

29.0









Other

-

0.1















100.0

100.0





























Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

















Gross profit:



















New vehicle

6.4

4.2











Used vehicle - retail

7.6

7.2











Parts and service

45.7

44.4











Total

17.5

17.4









Selling, general, and administrative expenses

11.0

12.9









Operating income (loss)

5.7

NM





























Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:

















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

62.7

73.9









Operating income (loss)

32.6

NM



















































(1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales. NM - Not Meaningful

















AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions)









































Segment Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020

$ Variance

% Variance







































Revenue:

















Domestic $ 1,846.7 $ 1,483.5 $ 363.2

24.5

Import

1,769.6

1,362.1

407.5

29.9

Premium luxury

2,103.5

1,616.8

486.7

30.1

Total

5,719.8

4,462.4

1,257.4

28.2

Corporate and other

184.0

204.6

(20.6)

(10.1)

Total consolidated revenue $ 5,903.8 $ 4,667.0 $ 1,236.8

26.5







































Segment income*:

















Domestic $ 118.5 $ 54.1 $ 64.4

119.0

Import

125.9

65.9

60.0

91.0

Premium luxury

158.5

80.2

78.3

97.6

Total

402.9

200.2

202.7

101.2



















Corporate and other

(75.4)

(445.0)

369.6



Add: Floorplan interest expense

9.4

25.5

(16.1)



Operating income (loss) $ 336.9 $ (219.3) $ 556.2

NM



















* Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.



















Retail new vehicle unit sales:

















Domestic

21,669

18,327

3,342

18.2

Import

30,843

25,287

5,556

22.0

Premium luxury

16,849

13,125

3,724

28.4





69,361

56,739

12,622

22.2



















Retail used vehicle unit sales:

















Domestic

24,479

19,887

4,592

23.1

Import

25,101

19,069

6,032

31.6

Premium luxury

19,534

15,143

4,391

29.0





69,114

54,099

15,015

27.8









































Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold





















Three Months Ended March 31,













2021 (%)

2020 (%)





























Domestic:

















Ford, Lincoln

11.4

11.3









Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC

10.9

11.8









Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

8.9

9.2









Domestic total

31.2

32.3





























Import:

















Toyota

22.4

21.2









Honda

12.4

13.6









Nissan

2.5

2.7









Other Import

7.2

7.1









Import total

44.5

44.6





























Premium Luxury:

















Mercedes-Benz

9.0

9.0









BMW

6.2

5.6









Lexus

2.9

2.5









Audi

2.4

2.2









Jaguar Land Rover

2.3

2.4









Other Premium Luxury

1.5

1.4









Premium Luxury total

24.3

23.1

































100.0

100.0















































NM - Not Meaningful

















AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions)









































































Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases

Three Months Ended March 31,











2021

2020























Capital expenditures (1) $ 44.4 $ 30.0





Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ - $ 0.4





Proceeds from exercises of stock options $ 21.2 $ 1.0





Stock repurchases:















Aggregate purchase price $ 306.1 $ 80.0







Shares repurchased (in millions)

3.8

2.5











































Floorplan Assistance and Expense

Three Months Ended March 31,







2021

2020

Variance



















Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales) $ 32.0 $ 24.5 $ 7.5

New vehicle floorplan interest expense

(8.9)

(23.1)

14.2





















Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit $ 23.1 $ 1.4 $ 21.7







































Balance Sheet and Other Highlights





































March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 350.0 $ 569.6 $ 411.0

Inventory $ 2,254.6 $ 2,598.5 $ 3,677.0

Total floorplan notes payable $ 2,298.0 $ 2,759.9 $ 3,682.5

Non-vehicle debt $ 1,798.4 $ 2,101.8 $ 2,522.0

Equity $ 3,193.9 $ 3,235.7 $ 2,846.9

New days supply (industry standard of selling days)

29 days

42 days

98 days

Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)

31 days

39 days

48 days

























































Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations(2)































Leverage ratio……………………………………………………



1.32x





Covenant……………………………………………………………………………….. less than or equal to

3.75x























Capitalization ratio……………….………………………………



45.0%





Covenant……………………………………………………………………………….. less than or equal to

70.0%









































(1) Includes accrued construction in progress and excludes property associated with leases entered into during the period.





(2) Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with the SEC.





AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data)



















































Comparable Basis Reconciliations (1)



























































Operating Income (Loss)

Income (Loss) from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision

(Benefit)(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per

Share(3)

























































2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020(4)



















































As reported































$ 239.4 $ (232.3) $ 2.85 $ (2.58)





















































Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

































0.1

0.1 $ - $ - From continuing operations, as reported $ 336.9 $ (219.3) $ 317.3 $ (271.2) $ 77.8 $ (39.0)

24.5%

14.4%

239.5

(232.2) $ 2.85 $ (2.58)





















































Gain on equity investment

-

-

(7.5)

-

(1.8)

-









(5.7)

- $ (0.07) $ -

Goodwill and franchise rights impairment

-

375.8

-

375.8

-

67.4









-

308.4 $ - $ 3.42

Asset impairments and net gains on store/property dispositions

-

8.4

-

8.4

-

2.2









-

6.2 $ - $ 0.07



















































Adjusted $ 336.9 $ 164.9 $ 309.8 $ 113.0 $ 76.0 $ 30.6

24.5%

27.1% $ 233.8 $ 82.4 $ 2.79 $ 0.91







































































































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.



(2) Tax expense (benefit) is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.



(3) Diluted earnings (loss) per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.



(4) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the calculations of adjustment items and "adjusted" diluted earnings per share include the impact of dilutive potential common shares. These equity instruments were excluded from the calculation of "as reported" amounts in accordance with GAAP as they would be antidilutive due to the net loss reported in the period.





AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31,







2021

2020

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

















New vehicle $ 2,982.3 $ 2,281.6 $ 700.7

30.7



Retail used vehicle

1,644.1

1,161.1

483.0

41.6



Wholesale

105.0

86.6

18.4

21.2

Used vehicle

1,749.1

1,247.7

501.4

40.2

Finance and insurance, net

313.0

235.8

77.2

32.7



Total variable operations

5,044.4

3,765.1

1,279.3

34.0

Parts and service

850.9

855.4

(4.5)

(0.5)

Other

8.4

24.0

(15.6)



Total revenue $ 5,903.7 $ 4,644.5 $ 1,259.2

27.1











































Gross profit:

















New vehicle $ 190.0 $ 96.3 $ 93.7

97.3



Retail used vehicle

125.2

83.5

41.7

49.9



Wholesale

15.0

7.6

7.4





Used vehicle

140.2

91.1

49.1

53.9

Finance and insurance

313.0

235.8

77.2

32.7



Total variable operations

643.2

423.2

220.0

52.0

Parts and service

389.1

386.4

2.7

0.7

Other

0.6

0.9

(0.3)



Total gross profit $ 1,032.9 $ 810.5 $ 222.4

27.4





















Retail vehicle unit sales:

















New

69,361

56,729

12,632

22.3

Used

71,780

56,081

15,699

28.0







141,141

112,810

28,331

25.1





















Revenue per vehicle retailed:

















New $ 42,997 $ 40,219 $ 2,778

6.9

Used $ 22,905 $ 20,704 $ 2,201

10.6





















Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

















New $ 2,739 $ 1,698 $ 1,041

61.3

Used $ 1,744 $ 1,489 $ 255

17.1

Finance and insurance $ 2,218 $ 2,090 $ 128

6.1

Total variable operations(1) $ 4,451 $ 3,684 $ 767

20.8















































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended March 31,















2021 (%)

2020 (%)





























Revenue mix percentages:

















New vehicle

50.5

49.1









Used vehicle

29.6

26.9









Parts and service

14.4

18.4









Finance and insurance, net

5.3

5.1









Other

0.2

0.5















100.0

100.0





























Gross profit mix percentages:

















New vehicle

18.4

11.9









Used vehicle

13.6

11.2









Parts and service

37.7

47.7









Finance and insurance

30.3

29.1









Other

-

0.1















100.0

100.0





























Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

















Gross profit:



















New vehicle

6.4

4.2











Used vehicle - retail

7.6

7.2











Parts and service

45.7

45.2











Total

17.5

17.5





























(1)

Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

