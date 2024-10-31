AutoNation Surprises Former Professional Ballerina and Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor with $25,000 Donation During "The Drew Barrymore Show"

The donation to Onco-Ballet Foundation was made as part of AutoNation's commitment to drive out cancer by supporting cancer patients and survivors through the healing power of ballet.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc., (NYSE: AN), one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S and America's Most Admired Retailer, surprised a former professional ballerina, two-time breast cancer survivor and founder of the nonprofit Onco-Ballet Foundation with a $25,000 donation to support cancer patients and survivors through the healing power of ballet. The donation was highlighted on Thursday, October 24, during "The Drew Barrymore Show", a nationally syndicated talk show that blends entertainment, lifestyle and inspiring stories through the lens of its optimistic and charismatic host, Drew Barrymore.

AutoNation’s Arturo DiazGonzalez (left), General Manager of AutoNation Toyota Irvine, and Mark LeCompte (right), Southern California Market President, join Anna Wassman-Cox, founder of Onco-Ballet Foundation, in celebrating AutoNation’s $25,000 donation to the foundation.

The $25,000 donation from AutoNation is part of DRV PNK, which has raised over $40 million for cancer research, prevention and care. DRV PNK Across America, observed each October, brings together AutoNation Associates and Customers to drive awareness and funds for cancer research and treatment nationwide.

The Onco-Ballet Foundation, a California-based 501(c)(3) organization founded by Anna Wassman-Cox, helps cancer patients and survivors reconnect with their bodies, minds and spirits through ballet.

"AutoNation's commitment to cancer awareness, research and treatment is an important part of our company identity," said Mike Manley, AutoNation's CEO. "Through DRV PNK, we are honored to support growing organizations like Onco-Ballet Foundation that provide innovative, holistic approaches to healing and wellness for the cancer community."

Since its founding in 2023, the Onco-Ballet Foundation has offered free and low-cost ballet classes to cancer patients and survivors, helping them strengthen their bodies while alleviating the emotional and financial burdens of cancer treatment. Located in Irvine, California, the foundation relies on donor funding to offer these classes and programs at no cost to participants.

"This generous donation from AutoNation has truly touched my heart and inspired me to keep pushing forward," said Anna Wassman-Cox, Founder of the Onco-Ballet Foundation. "It's a reminder that our work is making a difference, and with this support, we can continue to grow and provide more cancer patients and survivors with the healing power of ballet."

DRV PNK is AutoNation's largest social impact investment and is the cornerstone of the company's philanthropic strategy to support cancer-related causes. For more than a decade, AutoNation has donated and raised more than $40M to advance life-saving cancer research and treatment to help create the possibility of a cancer-free world. Learn more about AutoNation's DRV PNK by visiting AutoNation.com/Drive-Pink.htm.

