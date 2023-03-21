AUTONOMIC launches Fellowship Program for founders and their teams who have been impacted by the Silicon Valley Bank failure

KELOWNA, BC, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - AUTONOMIC TECHNOLOGIES INC. is pleased to announce the launch of its fellowship program, aimed at helping founders and their teams impacted by the Silicon Valley Bank failure, improve brain performance, productivity, and manage stress levels during times of uncertainty and high-demand.

The fellowship program is designed specifically to support founders and their teams manage stress and optimize overall brain performance during this turbulent time. By providing access to cutting-edge brain performance software, research, resources, and performance coaching, the program aims to equip founders with the skills they need to get their teams productivity and focus back on track.

"At Autonomic, we understand the unique challenges that founders face when trying to build and scale a successful business including the impact this all can have on brain function and performance." said Jamie Wood, Founder and CEO of Autonomic. "Under the current circumstances with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) founders need to come together and support one another in the ways we best know how. That's why we've created this fellowship program."

The fellowship program will include a range of resources and services, including:

Full access to Autonomic software for employees

One-on-one coaching sessions for founders with Jamie Wood

Access to proprietary research and operational frameworks

Team workshops/training sessions on topics such as leadership optimization, cognitive optimization, and resilience

Networking opportunities with other founders and industry experts

Ongoing support and guidance from a dedicated program team

"The bank run might be over, but getting your team's productivity and focus back is not. Doing so requires increased brain performance. Dealing with the challenges of getting back on track shouldn't be faced alone." said Jamie Wood.

We encourage all founders who are passionate about improving their brain performance and reducing stress to apply for our fellowship program and become part of this supportive community. Together, we can help each other thrive and achieve our goals.

The fellowship program is open to founders from all industries and backgrounds who have been impacted by the (SVB) failure. Applications are now open, and the first cohort will begin in April 2023.

For more information about the fellowship program, including eligibility requirements and application details, visit Autonomic's website at www.getautonomic.com/fellowship

