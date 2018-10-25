AutonomIQ and Sonata Software Partner to Offer Autonomous Testing Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutonomIQ, a cloud platform that uses AI and machine learning for autonomous testing solutions and Sonata Software, a global technology company, that enables successful platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, announced a partnership to accelerate the enterprise digital transformation journey using autonomous testing capabilities.

This solution combines the artificial intelligence, machine learning and intelligent automation capabilities of AutonomIQ's autonomous testing platform along with industry expertise, engineering excellence, design thinking-led innovation and strategic engagement model capabilities of Sonata's Platformation™ methodology to deliver sustained long term value to customers.

"Customers across industries and geographies are embracing digital transformation to stay competitive and relevant," says Srikar Reddy, CEO, Sonata. "Integration of AutonomIQ's Autonomous Testing platform with Sonata's Platformation™ methodology helps accelerate the value realization of the digital transformation projects of our customers."

"Improve software agility without compromising software quality has been one of the core design principles behind the product vision of AutonomIQ," says Ram Shanmugam, Co-Founder and CEO of AutonomIQ. "Our partnership with Sonata and integration with their digital transformation platforms, allows customers to leverage the benefits of AI and machine learning to accelerate their digital initiatives."

AutonomIQ and Sonata have also created pre-built solutions and integrations with standard packaged and SaaS applications, and this helps customers generate significant value in a really short amount of time.

"Our partnership with Sonata is already having an impact in the market," says Nataraj Narayan, MD and President of AutonomIQ. "We are aggressively partnering to help drive engagement with customers in the market and the initial response has been very positive to this joint offering."

Customers can find more information about this solution and other capabilities at AutonomIQ's website at http://www.autonomiq.io and at Sonata's website at https://www.sonata-software.com/microsites/testing-platforms-and-solutions

About Sonata Software

Sonata is a global technology company that enables successful platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, Intelligent and scalable. Sonata's Platformation™ methodology brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design thinking led innovation and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long term value to customers. A trusted partner of world leaders in the Retail, Distribution, Travel and Software industries, Sonata's solution portfolio includes its own digital platform such as Brick & Click Retail Platform©, Modern Distribution Platform© , Rezopia Digital Travel Platform©, RAPID DevOps Platform© and Halosys Mobility Platform©, best in class capabilities on ISV digital technology platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, SAP Hybris, Cloud Engineering and Managed Services, as well as new digital applications like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Chatbots, Block Chain and Cyber Security. Sonata's people and systems are nurtured to bring together the depth of thought leadership, customer commitment and execution excellence to make a difference to business with technology..

About AutonomIQ

AutonomIQ is a cloud platform that enables product and IT teams to autonomously test, release and deploy software, thereby increasing velocity of software releases without compromising quality. With pre-built integrations to common web applications and SaaS providers, customers can instantly create test cases, generate test scripts and test data, and execute tests. Using deep-learning and AI algorithms, AutonomIQ detects changes, enables self-healing for test assets and provides advanced diagnostics. In real world situations, AutonomIQ has been shown to provide over ~50% improvement in speed and quality compared to existing tools and techniques.

