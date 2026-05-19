Autonomous AI marketing platform Protaigé launches with Maia, the world's first AI Account Director that operates within the flow of work

Protaigé delivers autonomous marketing execution at scale, with Maia running the platform on behalf of marketers from channels they already use.

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protaigé announced the public launch of Maia, the world's first AI Account Director, designed to work inside the channels marketers already use - email, WhatsApp, Slack, and video meetings. Marketing teams face mounting pressure to deliver always-on, multi-channel output at a pace traditional models cannot match. Protaigé addresses this gap by autonomously orchestrating the marketing lifecycle end-to-end - not through disconnected AI point solutions. At the core is Protaigé's proprietary Brand DNA technology, which encodes brand strategy, voice, identity, and governance rules to keep every asset on-brand at scale.

Chrissy Lim, Co-Founder and CEO said: "Many AI tools solve individual tasks but add complexity for teams to manage. Protaigé removes that friction by orchestrating execution as one system. Maia operates inside existing communication and collaboration channels – connecting the stack, executing the work, and delivering outputs without requiring marketers to learn another AI tool."

Built by practitioners, for real‑world marketing execution

Built by industry veterans, Protaigé operates at the systems level - bringing together nearly 200 tools across 30 categories. It collaborates on a brief, formulates strategy from live market intelligence, produces localised campaign assets, and executes across almost any platform the team uses, with performance data optimising future output.

"Across the industry, marketers are facing an impossible tension between quality and scale", Lim added. "Protaigé can deliver assets in minutes - work that traditionally takes weeks - while maintaining strategic and brand consistency. This is where marketing is heading: AI handles execution, marketers focus on creativity, insight, and judgement."

Protaigé has onboarded over 1,000 brands since beta, raised US$1million, and won Best Newcomer at the Global Startup Awards and a top-five Product Hunt ranking.

About Protaigé

Protaigé is an autonomous AI marketing platform designed to orchestrate and deliver marketing campaigns at scale. Headquartered in Singapore, the company is founded by industry veterans with experience leading agencies and global campaigns for brands including Adobe, SAP, and Coca‑Cola. Backed by an advisory board of marketing leaders from global platforms and consultancies, Protaigé enables modern marketing teams to execute faster, more consistently, at significantly greater scale. www.protaige.com

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SOURCE Protaigé