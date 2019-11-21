Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market Report 2019: Projecting a 25.91% Volume Growth During 2019-2029, Driven by the Increasing Need for Autonomous Operation
According to this report, the market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.91% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Requirement for Safety of Operations for Drone Operations
- Rise in Economic Benefits Associated with BVLOS Operations for Commercial Applications
- Advancements in Drone Technologies Such as Sense and Avoid Systems, Artificial Intelligence in Drones
Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Framework
- Inadequate Supporting Infrastructure and Technologies
Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Drone Delivery Services
- Increasing Need for Autonomous Operation
Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles have experienced dynamic technological advancements over the last few decades. The technological advancement in operating range, capabilities, and size largely pave the way for various growth opportunities for the defense and commercial sectors. The concept of usage of drones has been quite old as in the year 1839, the Austrian army used unmanned hot air balloons for a combat mission. Since then, UAVs have undergone several technological advancements that result in a considerable reduction in weight, size, and cost, enhanced battery life, an increased degree of autonomy in its operation.
In VLOS, the operating range for drones is less than 1km while the drones go beyond the 1km of range, it enters into the BVLOS range. For operating drones in BVLOS range, there are various restrictions imposed by the aviation department in various countries. Each country has its own set of rules for drone operations. For instance, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the regulatory body for American Civil Aviation. The authority creates regulations for the use of drones in commercial applications. For operating UAVs in BVLOS for commercial applications, the operator has to take a clearance certificate and after obtaining the certificate, there are also certain restrictions related to the flying range and height of UAVs.
There are some specific applications such as search and rescue, package delivery, inspection, and border patrol which can be performed through BVLOS operations. In military and government applications, the drones already fly in BVLOS range, while in commercial applications, the BVLOS operations are yet to commence by the year 2021. In most of the countries, the BVLOS flights, as of now, are not permitted or they are highly regulated. According to the FAA, in the year 2019, there are numerous applications that are emerging with regard to BVLOS operations in FAA.
Key Companies in the Global Autonomous BVLOS drone Industry
The key market players in the global autonomous BVLOS drone market include AeroVironment, Inc. (The U.S.), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), BAE Systems (The U.K.), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Flytrex Aviation Limited (Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Insitu, Inc. (The U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), and Textron Systems (The U.S.).
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What are the trends in the global autonomous BVLOS(beyond visual line of sight) drone market across different regions?
- What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the global autonomous BVLOS drone market during the forecast period 2019-2029?
- What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global autonomous BVLOS drone market?
- Which application (Critical Infrastructure Inspection, Precision Agriculture, Package Delivery, Mapping, Mining, Construction, Insurance, Conversation Management, Border Patrol, Search & Rescue, Firefighting and Police Work, and ISR) of the global autonomous BVLOS drone market dominates as of 2018, and what is be the expected scenario by 2029?
- What is the revenue generated by the global autonomous BVLOS drone market by type, application, component, mode of communication, and region in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2029?
- What is the aggregate revenue generated by the global autonomous BVLOS drone market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2029?
- Which are the key players in the global autonomous BVLOS drone market, and what are the new strategies being adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?
- What major opportunities do the autonomous BVLOS drone companies foresee in the next five years?
- What are the competitive strengths of each of the key leading players in the autonomous BVLOS drone market?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Overview
1.2 Market Drivers
1.3 Market Challenges
1.4 Market Opportunities
1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Developments and Strategies
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies
2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments
2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Importance of BVLOS Drones with Autonomous Technology
3.2 Comparison Between Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing BVLOS UAVs
3.3 Funding Scenario in Autonomous BVLOS Drone Industry
3.4 Patent Analysis
3.5 Regulatory Scenario for BVLOS Drone Industry
3.5.1 Drone Regulations Around the World by Application
3.5.2 Upcoming Drone Regulations
3.6 Revenue Generation Model
3.7 Supply Chain Analysis
4 Technologies for Autonomous BVLOS Flights
4.1 Levels of Automation in Drones
4.2 Supportive Technologies for BVLOS Flight
4.2.1 UAS Traffic Management (UTM)
4.2.2 Remote Drone Identification (Remote ID)
4.2.2.1 Broadcast-Based Technologies
4.2.2.1.1 Radio Frequency Broadcast
4.2.2.1.2 Bluetooth
4.2.2.1.3 Visual Light Encoding
4.2.2.1.4 Radar Technology
4.2.2.2 Network-Based Technology
4.2.2.2.1 Radio Positioning System (4G/LTE)
4.2.2.2.2 Cameras and Sensors
4.2.2.2.3 Acoustic Detection Systems
4.3 Technology Requirements for Autonomous BVLOS Drone Flight
4.3.1 Automation Software
4.3.2 Role of Artificial Intelligence
4.3.3 Sense and Avoid Technology (SAA)
4.3.4 Internet of Things (IoT)
4.4 Next-Generation Drone Technology
4.4.1 Hijack Proof Drone Technology
4.4.2 Drone Self-Destructing Technology
4.4.3 Shape Shifting Drones Technology
4.4.4 Wireless Charging System for Autonomous Drones
5 Predictions on BVLOS Drone Industry
6 Economic and Country-Wise Analysis of BVLOS Drone Applications
6.1 Economic Feasibility of BVLOS Drones Operations
6.2 User Case Studies for Different Emerging Applications
6.2.1 User Case for Package Delivery
6.2.2 User Case for Medical Sample/Blood delivery
6.3 Country-Wise Analysis in Drone Delivery Services
7 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market
7.1 Assumptions and Limitations
7.2 Market Overview
8 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Type)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Fixed Wing
8.2.1 Small UAV
8.2.2 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)
8.2.3 High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)
8.3 Rotor Type
8.3.1 Single Rotor
8.3.1.1 Coaxial rotors
8.3.1.2 Flettner
8.3.2 Multi Rotor
8.3.2.1 Tricopter
8.3.2.2 Quadcopter
8.3.2.3 Octocopter
8.4 Hybrid
8.4.1 VTOL Fixed Wing
8.4.2 Tilt Type
9 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Application)
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Critical Infrastructure Inspection
9.2.1.1 Rail
9.2.1.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline
9.2.1.3 Powerline
9.2.1.4 Windmill
9.2.2 Precision Agriculture
9.2.3 Mapping
9.2.4 Package Delivery
9.2.5 Construction
9.2.6 Mining
9.2.7 Insurance
9.3 Government
9.3.1 Border Patrol
9.3.2 Conversation Management
9.3.3 Firefighting
9.3.4 Search and Rescue
9.3.5 Police Work
9.4 Military
9.4.1 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
10 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Component)
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Camera
10.3 Sensors
10.4 Communication Unit
10.5 Autopilot
10.6 Sense and Avoid
10.7 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)
10.8 Others
11 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Mode of Communication)
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Radio
11.3 Cellular
11.4 Satellite
12 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Region)
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Rest-of-the-World
13 Company profiles
13.1 AeroVironment, Inc.
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Role of AeroVironment in the Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market
13.1.3 Overall Financials
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2 Airbus S.A.S
13.3 BAE Systems
13.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.
13.5 Flytrex Aviation Limited
13.6 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
13.7 Insitu, Inc.
13.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
13.9 Matternet, Inc.
13.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation
13.11 Saab AB
13.12 SenseFly
13.13 Silvertone UAV
13.14 SmartPlanes AB
13.15 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
13.16 Textron, Systems
13.17 Other Key Players
13.17.1 Aeromao Inc.
13.17.2 AirRobot GmbH & Co. KG
13.17.3 CATUAV
13.17.4 Delair-Tech
13.17.5 Embention
13.17.6 Innocon Ltd
13.17.7 Quantum Systems GmbH
13.17.8 Saxon Remote Systems
13.17.9 UAV Factory
13.17.10 List of Other Companies
