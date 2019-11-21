Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market Report 2019: Projecting a 25.91% Volume Growth During 2019-2029, Driven by the Increasing Need for Autonomous Operation

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market: Focus on Type, Application, Mode of Communication, and Component - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.91% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Requirement for Safety of Operations for Drone Operations

Rise in Economic Benefits Associated with BVLOS Operations for Commercial Applications

Advancements in Drone Technologies Such as Sense and Avoid Systems, Artificial Intelligence in Drones

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Inadequate Supporting Infrastructure and Technologies

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Drone Delivery Services

Increasing Need for Autonomous Operation

Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles have experienced dynamic technological advancements over the last few decades. The technological advancement in operating range, capabilities, and size largely pave the way for various growth opportunities for the defense and commercial sectors. The concept of usage of drones has been quite old as in the year 1839, the Austrian army used unmanned hot air balloons for a combat mission. Since then, UAVs have undergone several technological advancements that result in a considerable reduction in weight, size, and cost, enhanced battery life, an increased degree of autonomy in its operation.

In VLOS, the operating range for drones is less than 1km while the drones go beyond the 1km of range, it enters into the BVLOS range. For operating drones in BVLOS range, there are various restrictions imposed by the aviation department in various countries. Each country has its own set of rules for drone operations. For instance, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the regulatory body for American Civil Aviation. The authority creates regulations for the use of drones in commercial applications. For operating UAVs in BVLOS for commercial applications, the operator has to take a clearance certificate and after obtaining the certificate, there are also certain restrictions related to the flying range and height of UAVs.

There are some specific applications such as search and rescue, package delivery, inspection, and border patrol which can be performed through BVLOS operations. In military and government applications, the drones already fly in BVLOS range, while in commercial applications, the BVLOS operations are yet to commence by the year 2021. In most of the countries, the BVLOS flights, as of now, are not permitted or they are highly regulated. According to the FAA, in the year 2019, there are numerous applications that are emerging with regard to BVLOS operations in FAA.

Key Companies in the Global Autonomous BVLOS drone Industry



The key market players in the global autonomous BVLOS drone market include AeroVironment, Inc. (The U.S.), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), BAE Systems (The U.K.), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Flytrex Aviation Limited (Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Insitu, Inc. (The U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), and Textron Systems (The U.S.).

Key Questions Answered in this Report



What are the trends in the global autonomous BVLOS(beyond visual line of sight) drone market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the global autonomous BVLOS drone market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global autonomous BVLOS drone market?

Which application (Critical Infrastructure Inspection, Precision Agriculture, Package Delivery, Mapping, Mining, Construction, Insurance, Conversation Management, Border Patrol, Search & Rescue, Firefighting and Police Work, and ISR) of the global autonomous BVLOS drone market dominates as of 2018, and what is be the expected scenario by 2029?

What is the revenue generated by the global autonomous BVLOS drone market by type, application, component, mode of communication, and region in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2029?

What is the aggregate revenue generated by the global autonomous BVLOS drone market segmented by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2029?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2029? Which are the key players in the global autonomous BVLOS drone market, and what are the new strategies being adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the autonomous BVLOS drone companies foresee in the next five years?

What are the competitive strengths of each of the key leading players in the autonomous BVLOS drone market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.3 Market Challenges

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies

2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Importance of BVLOS Drones with Autonomous Technology

3.2 Comparison Between Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing BVLOS UAVs

3.3 Funding Scenario in Autonomous BVLOS Drone Industry

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Scenario for BVLOS Drone Industry

3.5.1 Drone Regulations Around the World by Application

3.5.2 Upcoming Drone Regulations

3.6 Revenue Generation Model

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Technologies for Autonomous BVLOS Flights

4.1 Levels of Automation in Drones

4.2 Supportive Technologies for BVLOS Flight

4.2.1 UAS Traffic Management (UTM)

4.2.2 Remote Drone Identification (Remote ID)

4.2.2.1 Broadcast-Based Technologies

4.2.2.1.1 Radio Frequency Broadcast

4.2.2.1.2 Bluetooth

4.2.2.1.3 Visual Light Encoding

4.2.2.1.4 Radar Technology

4.2.2.2 Network-Based Technology

4.2.2.2.1 Radio Positioning System (4G/LTE)

4.2.2.2.2 Cameras and Sensors

4.2.2.2.3 Acoustic Detection Systems

4.3 Technology Requirements for Autonomous BVLOS Drone Flight

4.3.1 Automation Software

4.3.2 Role of Artificial Intelligence

4.3.3 Sense and Avoid Technology (SAA)

4.3.4 Internet of Things (IoT)

4.4 Next-Generation Drone Technology

4.4.1 Hijack Proof Drone Technology

4.4.2 Drone Self-Destructing Technology

4.4.3 Shape Shifting Drones Technology

4.4.4 Wireless Charging System for Autonomous Drones



5 Predictions on BVLOS Drone Industry



6 Economic and Country-Wise Analysis of BVLOS Drone Applications

6.1 Economic Feasibility of BVLOS Drones Operations

6.2 User Case Studies for Different Emerging Applications

6.2.1 User Case for Package Delivery

6.2.2 User Case for Medical Sample/Blood delivery

6.3 Country-Wise Analysis in Drone Delivery Services



7 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market

7.1 Assumptions and Limitations

7.2 Market Overview



8 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Type)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Fixed Wing

8.2.1 Small UAV

8.2.2 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)

8.2.3 High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)

8.3 Rotor Type

8.3.1 Single Rotor

8.3.1.1 Coaxial rotors

8.3.1.2 Flettner

8.3.2 Multi Rotor

8.3.2.1 Tricopter

8.3.2.2 Quadcopter

8.3.2.3 Octocopter

8.4 Hybrid

8.4.1 VTOL Fixed Wing

8.4.2 Tilt Type



9 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Application)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Critical Infrastructure Inspection

9.2.1.1 Rail

9.2.1.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline

9.2.1.3 Powerline

9.2.1.4 Windmill

9.2.2 Precision Agriculture

9.2.3 Mapping

9.2.4 Package Delivery

9.2.5 Construction

9.2.6 Mining

9.2.7 Insurance

9.3 Government

9.3.1 Border Patrol

9.3.2 Conversation Management

9.3.3 Firefighting

9.3.4 Search and Rescue

9.3.5 Police Work

9.4 Military

9.4.1 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)



10 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Component)

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Camera

10.3 Sensors

10.4 Communication Unit

10.5 Autopilot

10.6 Sense and Avoid

10.7 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

10.8 Others



11 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Mode of Communication)

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Radio

11.3 Cellular

11.4 Satellite



12 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market (by Region)

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Rest-of-the-World



13 Company profiles

13.1 AeroVironment, Inc.

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Role of AeroVironment in the Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market

13.1.3 Overall Financials

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Airbus S.A.S

13.3 BAE Systems

13.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

13.5 Flytrex Aviation Limited

13.6 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

13.7 Insitu, Inc.

13.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

13.9 Matternet, Inc.

13.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.11 Saab AB

13.12 SenseFly

13.13 Silvertone UAV

13.14 SmartPlanes AB

13.15 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

13.16 Textron, Systems

13.17 Other Key Players

13.17.1 Aeromao Inc.

13.17.2 AirRobot GmbH & Co. KG

13.17.3 CATUAV

13.17.4 Delair-Tech

13.17.5 Embention

13.17.6 Innocon Ltd

13.17.7 Quantum Systems GmbH

13.17.8 Saxon Remote Systems

13.17.9 UAV Factory

13.17.10 List of Other Companies

