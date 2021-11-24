Autonomous Data Platform Market to Grow by USD 1.37 bn | Increasing Unstructured Data from Interconnected Devices and Social Media to Drive Growth | Technavio

The autonomous data platform market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. To make use of the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their position in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Autonomous Data Platform Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Autonomous Data Platform Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the autonomous data platform market include Alteryx Inc., Ataccama Corp., Cloudera Inc., Denodo Technologies Inc., DvSum Inc., DXC Technology Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Idera Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Oracle Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the autonomous data platform market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Factors such as increasing unstructured data from interconnected devices and social media, rising adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics, and growing demand for autonomous data platform from various end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the complex analytical process and managing data quality will hamper the market growth.

Autonomous Data Platform Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 48% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the autonomous data platforms market in the region. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics is expected to drive the autonomous data platform market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Autonomous Data Platform Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous data platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autonomous data platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autonomous data platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous data platform market vendors

Autonomous Data Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alteryx Inc., Ataccama Corp., Cloudera Inc., Denodo Technologies Inc., DvSum Inc., DXC Technology Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Idera Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Oracle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

