AUTONOMOUS Debuts as the Premier Conference for Robotics & Physical AI

Frontier Media Announces the Inaugural Robotics & Physical AI Conference for Founders, Investors, Engineers, and Enterprise Operators on July 16, 2026 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Media today announced the launch of AUTONOMOUS, a new conference dedicated to robotics and physical AI, taking place July 16, 2026 in San Francisco. The event will bring together 500+ senior practitioners: founders and executives from leading robotics companies, engineers and technical leaders working at the frontier of autonomy and physical AI, active investors, and enterprise operators deploying autonomous systems, for a single curated day of programming across four content tracks.

AUTONOMOUS: The Future of Robotics & Physical AI. July 16, 2026, San Francisco.

Physical AI is at an inflection point. Billions of dollars have flowed into the space over the past 24 months, humanoid and mobile robotics companies are moving from demo to deployment, and the commercial conversation has outpaced the forums available to have it. AUTONOMOUS is built for the decision-makers and builders driving that transition: not a trade show floor, not an academic symposium, but a practitioner-first gathering designed around the conversations that matter most right now.

The event will feature two concurrent stages and four content tracks spanning the frontier of robot intelligence, the humanoid moment, real-world deployment, and the investment outlook for physical AI. Every session will be professionally produced and recorded.

"Robotics has crossed the threshold from research project to commercial reality, and the people building and funding that transition deserve a room built specifically for them," said Rohan Savla, Founder and CEO of Frontier Media. "AUTONOMOUS is that room."

AUTONOMOUS is now accepting applications from speakers and sponsors.

Robotics founders, investors, engineers, and enterprise operators interested in participating on stage may apply at https://autonomousfuture.co/speaker-application/.

Companies interested in sponsorship opportunities may apply at autonomousfuture.co/sponsor/.

Attendee registration is now open at autonomousfuture.co.

About AUTONOMOUS

AUTONOMOUS is the premier conference for robotics and physical AI, taking place July 16, 2026 in San Francisco. Produced by Frontier Media, the event convenes 500+ founders, investors, engineers, and enterprise operators for one day of curated programming across two stages and four content tracks. More information is available at autonomousfuture.co.

About Frontier Media

Frontier Media is a media and events company bringing together the builders of frontier technologies. It was founded by Rohan Savla, a former private equity investor at Goldman Sachs with prior experience building commercial event businesses in the technology sector. AUTONOMOUS is Frontier Media's first flagship event.

Contact

Rohan Savla

Founder & CEO, Frontier Media

[email protected]

+1 (201) 429-5945

SOURCE Frontier Media