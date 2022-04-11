Autonomous Delivery Robots Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. & Boston Dynamics Inc. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Analysis Report by Type (Semi-autonomous and Fully autonomous) and Geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/autonomous-delivery-robots-market-industry-analysis

Autonomous Delivery Robots: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The autonomous delivery robots market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry. In addition, the growing focus on reducing carbon footprint is anticipated to boost the growth of the Autonomous Delivery Robots Market. However, the challenging environment and challenges associated with ADR deployment may impede the market growth.

Some of the key Autonomous Delivery Robots Players with offerings:

The autonomous delivery robots market is fragmented. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers a fully-electric self-driving delivery device designed to deliver packages autonomously.

Boston Dynamics Inc. - The company is focused on the development of mobile manipulation robots. Some of the major offerings of the company include Spot, Handle, Pick, and Atlas.

Kiwi Campus SAS - The company is focused on the development of an autonomous delivery robot called Kiwibot. It is an autonomous food delivery robot for college campuses.

Nuro Inc. - The company is focused on the development of fully autonomous, on-road vehicles. It is a fully autonomous, on-road vehicle designed to transport goods.

The company is focused on the development of fully autonomous, on-road vehicles. It is a fully autonomous, on-road vehicle designed to transport goods. Panasonic Corp. - The company offers a delivery robot designed to deliver goods within a hospital.

Panasonic Corp. - The company offers a delivery robot designed to deliver goods within a hospital.

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Semi-autonomous - size and forecast 2019-2024

Fully autonomous - size and forecast 2019-2024

Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

To know about the contribution of each segment

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 16.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.34 Performing market contribution North America at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Boston Dynamics Inc., JD.com Inc., Kiwi Campus SAS, Nuro Inc., Panasonic Corp., Piaggio & C. Spa, Postmates Inc., Savioke Inc., and and Starship Technologies Inc.. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

