Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 24.78 bn, Growth of the E-commerce Industry to Drive Growth - Technavio

Market Driver and Trend

Growth in the e-commerce industry is driving the market. The e-commerce industry provides manufacturers and retailers direct access to customers. With the expansion of the customer base for online shopping, manufacturers are focusing on on-time delivery of products. Many e-commerce platforms provide same-day delivery. An ADR helps sellers and logistics providers avoid losses incurred due to last-mile delivery failures. Hence, the need for high efficiency in logistics and supply chain is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing focus on reducing carbon footprint is one of the trends in the market. Various governments have enforced strict regulations to reduce carbon emissions. As a result, many companies are looking for alternatives, such as autonomous vehicles (AVs), for transportation. ADRs can deliver products to consumers at their convenience, which reduces the number of delivery re-attempts and the associated emission levels. Hence, ADRs can reduce help reduce carbon emissions and are becoming a popular delivery alternative.

Company Profiles

The autonomous delivery robots market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., ANYbotics AG, Boston Dynamics Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Effidence, Eliport, JD.com Inc., Kiwibot, Locus Robotics Corp., Lowpad BV, Nuro Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Piaggio and C. Spa, Quantum Robotics, Relay Robotics Inc., Segway Robotics, Shanghai Gaussian Automation Tech. Dev. Co. Ltd., Starship Technologies Inc., The European Space Agency, and Wonik Robotics Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising last-mile delivery charges and the increasing adoption of delivery robots in the retail industry. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the autonomous delivery robots market in North America .

, , APAC, and , and . will have the largest share of the market. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising last-mile delivery charges and the increasing adoption of delivery robots in the retail industry. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and are the key countries for the autonomous delivery robots market in . By type, the market is classified into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. The semi-autonomous segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Semi-autonomous delivery robots offer several benefits such as user-friendliness. Moreover, they are considered safer and more reliable than fully autonomous robots.

Report Coverage Details
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.85%
Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.78 billion
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth (%) 19.34
Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution North America at 41%
Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., ANYbotics AG, Boston Dynamics Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Effidence, Eliport, JD.com Inc., Kiwibot, Locus Robotics Corp., Lowpad BV, Nuro Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Piaggio and C. Spa, Quantum Robotics, Relay Robotics Inc., Segway Robotics, Shanghai Gaussian Automation Tech. Dev. Co. Ltd., Starship Technologies Inc., The European Space Agency, and Wonik Robotics Co. Ltd

Browse Industrials Market Reports

