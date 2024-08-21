Autonomous Driving Software Market worth $7.0 billion in 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=247907500

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Driving Software Market"

240 - Tables

110 - Figures

360 - Pages

Autonomous Driving Software Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 USD 1.8 billion Estimated Value by 2030 USD 7.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2035 Forecast Period 2024–2035 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Level of Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Software Type, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Advancement in autonomous commercial vehicle technology Key Market Drivers Increasing advancements in ADAS technology

Passenger car segment is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

With increasing demand for safer and more comfortable vehicles, the passenger car segment will likely be the largest autonomous driving software market. This will further get impacted by growing demand for luxury vehicles. As per industry experts, by 2030, around 14-18% of the current L2 vehicle market share will be led by L2+ among passenger cars. Government mandate for safety features in passenger vehicles will also drive the market. For example, the EU expanded the scope of required ADAS technology to include Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Keeping Assistance (LKA) in newer vehicles beginning in 2022 and extending to existing models in 2024. This law compels automakers to provide the aforementioned ADAS technologies in the region. Similarly, South Korea has mandated AEB and LDW systems for all new passenger vehicles since 2019. Furthermore, in May 2024, the UK government enacted the Automated Vehicle Act 2024, which encourages the use of automated vehicles and authorizes the commercialization of self-driving vehicles on British roads beginning in 2026.

Several automakers, including Nissan, Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Audi, are investigating advanced autonomous applications for their passenger vehicles. Companies are forming partnerships and investing considerably in autonomous driving software technology. For example, in February 2024, OXA launched Oxa Driver, its first commercial self-driving software, in passenger autonomous car shuttles in Jacksonville, Florida. Similarly, in February 2024, Pony.ai received approval for fully unmanned passenger testing of Autonomous GAC Toyota Sienna in Beijing, which allows the vehicle to conduct demonstrations of autonomous driving capabilities, available for user hailing through the PonyPilot+ app, concurrently in Beijing and Guangzhou.

Electric propulsion segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the autonomous driving software market during the forecast period.

Electric propulsion segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the autonomous driving software market during the forecast period. It is easier of EVs to incorporate ADAS systems, due to less mechanical systems and presence of central processing. These vehicles will be equipped with a variety of sensors, processors, and control systems that help the vehicle to navigate, recognize obstacles, and interact with other vehicles and people. With this technology, vehicles can be programmed to follow predetermined paths and make decisions based on their surroundings. Autonomous EVs can be used in a variety of applications, including delivery, commodity transportation, ride-sharing, and even military operations.

The demand for an emission-free transportation option has prompted car OEMs all over the world to shift their focus to EVs. Many countries in the world are introducing emission and safety regulations. This is expected to improve road safety and reduce emissions. Many global OEMs, such as Nissan, Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Audi, are looking forward to developing and manufacturing their L2+, L3 and L4 vehicles with electric propulsion. Several OEMs and autonomous driving software suppliers are actively investing in and developing EV autonomous vehicle technology. For example, in September 2023, Mobileye (Israel) partnered with Smart Europe GmbH (Germany). Smart's next special edition EV will include a Navigation Smart Pilot (NSP) and enhanced driving assistance features based on Mobileye SuperVision. It will also have Smart Pilot Assist 2.0.



"North America is expected to have a significant share in the autonomous driving software market by 2035."

The autonomous driving software market in North America is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for autonomous vehicles in the region. Domestic OEMs, such as Ford, GM, and Tesla, along with European and Asian OEMs, such as Toyota (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Hyundai (South Korea), BMW (Germany), and Volkswagen (Germany) already offer L2+ vehicles in the region. Some leading companies are also providing L3 Autonomous vehicles in the region. Mercedes-Benz, for instance, provides S-Class and EQS SUV L3 vehicles in US and Canada. Similarly, BMW provides its 7 Series with L3 autonomy.

Autonomous driving software demand in L2+ vehicles in the region is likely to be driven by increased government legislation, which demands the use of sophisticated safety features in vehicles, as well as consumer knowledge and acceptance of autonomous driving. The rise of Al, cloud solutions, and machine learning is set to increase the need for autonomous driving software. With more automotive companies, tech firms, and suppliers joining forces, this demand is expected to grow in the region.

The presence of leading automotive software providers, such as NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Waymo LLC and BlackBerry Limited, among others in the region will also drive the demand for software for autonomous vehicles. These companies contribute to the development of innovative software solutions and systems for self-driving vehicles. For example, Alphabet (US) said in July 2024 that it intends to invest USD 5 billion in Waymo, its autonomous vehicle company, over the next several years. This investment will allow Waymo to continue its expansion as a leading autonomous driving technology company. The US is anticipated to be the region's main market, with strong demand in California, where self-driving cars have been tested for years. Canada will also have a big market, with increased demand for premium vehicles and more concern about road safety.

Autonomous Driving Software Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing advancements in ADAS technology

Restraints:

Lack of standardization in software architecture and hardware platforms

Opportunities:

Advancement in autonomous commercial vehicle technology

Challenge:

Compatibility and integration challenges in hardware and software components

Key Market Players Autonomous Driving Software Market Industry:

Prominent players in the Autonomous Driving Software Market include as Mobileye (Israel), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd (China), and Aurora Innovation Inc. (US).

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: OEMs - 24%, Tier I - 67%, and Tier II - 9%,

OEMs - 24%, Tier I - 67%, and Tier II - 9%, By Designation: C- Level Executives - 33%, Directors - 52%, and Others - 15%

C- Level Executives - 33%, Directors - 52%, and Others - 15% By Region: North America - 26%, Europe - 36%, and Asia Pacific - 38%

Autonomous Driving Software Industry Recent Developments:

In July 2024 , IVECO, part of the Iveco Group, together with PlusAI, dm-drogerie markt, and DSV, announced the launch of a semi-automated truck pilot in Germany . After several months of rigorous testing and validation, the pilot would utilize a new production-ready IVECO S-Way heavy-duty truck design, featuring PlusAI's driver-supervised highly automated driving software, PlusDrive®.

, IVECO, part of the Iveco Group, together with PlusAI, dm-drogerie markt, and DSV, announced the launch of a semi-automated truck pilot in . After several months of rigorous testing and validation, the pilot would utilize a new production-ready IVECO S-Way heavy-duty truck design, featuring PlusAI's driver-supervised highly automated driving software, PlusDrive®. In June 2024 , Rivian (US) and Volkswagen Group ( Germany ) announced plans for a joint venture to develop advanced vehicle software technology. Volkswagen Group would initially invest USD 1 billion in Rivian, with plans to invest up to an additional USD 4 billion .

, Rivian (US) and Volkswagen Group ( ) announced plans for a joint venture to develop advanced vehicle software technology. Volkswagen Group would initially invest in Rivian, with plans to invest up to an additional . In June 2024 , formerly called P3 Mobility, Verne ( Croatia ) collaborated with Mobileye ( Israel ) to launch its autonomous vehicle. The advanced Mobileye Drive™ AD platform would be integrated into the specially designed Verne vehicle.

Autonomous Driving Software Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall autonomous driving software market and its subsegments.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the current and future pricing trends of autonomous driving software.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing development and adoption of autonomous vehicles, Growing adherence to safety regulations for vehicles worldwide, Increasing advancements in ADAS technology, Integration of 5G technology for vehicle connectivity), restraints (Data privacy concerns, Lack of standardization in software architecture and hardware platforms), opportunities (Rising demand for safer and sustainable transportation solutions, Increasing adoption of ADAS in modern vehicles, Growing deployment of sensor fusion in automotive, Advancement in autonomous commercial vehicle technology), and challenges (High operational cost of cybersecurity measures, Compatibility and integration challenges in hardware and software components).

(Increasing development and adoption of autonomous vehicles, Growing adherence to safety regulations for vehicles worldwide, Increasing advancements in ADAS technology, Integration of 5G technology for vehicle connectivity), restraints (Data privacy concerns, Lack of standardization in software architecture and hardware platforms), opportunities (Rising demand for safer and sustainable transportation solutions, Increasing adoption of ADAS in modern vehicles, Growing deployment of sensor fusion in automotive, Advancement in autonomous commercial vehicle technology), and challenges (High operational cost of cybersecurity measures, Compatibility and integration challenges in hardware and software components). Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the autonomous driving software market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the autonomous driving software market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the autonomous driving software market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the autonomous driving software market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the autonomous driving software market.

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the autonomous driving software market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Mobileye ( Israel ), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd ( China ), and Aurora Innovation Inc. (US) among others in autonomous driving software market.

