Autonomous Finance Market to Reach $82.58 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 18.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Consumer demand for convenient and personalized financial services, advancements in artificial intelligence, cost efficiency and risk management, and increase in the adoption of FinTech drive the growth of the autonomous finance market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Autonomous Finance Market by Solution (Asset Management, Auto Payments, Digital Identity Management System, Liquidity Management, Loan Application Processing, and Others), and End User (Banks, Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global autonomous finance industry generated $15.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $82.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are driving the growth of the autonomous finance market. Furthermore, consumer demand for convenient and personalized financial services, and cost efficiency and risk management are significant drivers behind the rapid growth of the autonomous finance market. In addition, increase in adoption of financial technology, or FinTech, is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the autonomous finance market in the upcoming years as FinTech innovations have transformed the way consumers manage and interact with their finances, from mobile banking apps to digital payment platforms.

The global autonomous finance market was valued at $15.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $82.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $15.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $82.6 billion CAGR 18.2 % No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Solution, End User, and Region. Drivers Advancements in artificial intelligence Consumer demand for convenient and personalized financial services Cost efficiency and risk management Opportunities Increase in adoption of FinTech Restraints Data privacy and security concerns

The auto payments segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By solution, the auto payments segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global autonomous finance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in integration of smart technologies. These technologies enable automatic and seamless payment processes. In addition, the rise of contactless payment methods and mobile apps makes it easier for people to make transactions, enhancing convenience and efficiency. However, the liquidity management segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the need for businesses and individuals to effectively manage their cash flow.

The banks segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By end user, the banks segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around half of the global autonomous finance market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the banks segment is propelled by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology enabling banks to automate complex financial tasks, improving efficiency and reducing errors. Furthermore, customer demand for more convenient and personalized financial services has led banks to adopt autonomous systems that can deliver tailored recommendations and services in real-time. However, the financial institutions segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the fact that financial institutions are increasingly digitizing all services, including retail offers, payment platforms, and wealth and capital management processes. Furthermore, customers increasingly seek personalized and convenient financial services, driving institutions to adopt autonomous systems that can provide tailored solutions in real time.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global autonomous finance market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in the financial sector, growing demand for personalized financial services, need for more efficient and cost-effective financial management, and development of advanced fintech solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to rapid digitalization, vast and diverse consumer base, and an increase in penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity in Asia-Pacific.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global autonomous finance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the autonomous finance market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing autonomous finance market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the autonomous finance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing autonomous finance market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as autonomous finance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

